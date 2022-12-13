Are meme coins good crypto investments?

Here are several points about meme coins to help answer the question, 'Are meme coins good crypto investments?' Picture supplied

When looking at the profitability of an asset, experts often look at its volatility. Volatility refers to the likelihood of the asset's price changing. The more volatile they are, the more likely their price will fluctuate. Volatile assets Dogecoin trends are typically quite profitable if you invest properly.

Among the many assets you can invest in, cryptocurrency is one of the most volatile you'll ever find. They are, after all, the type of investment that can experience a 60 per cent increase in price within a month. Using that logic, one would assume meme coins are also good investments. It is especially true because the price of meme coins is determined by its investor community.

Alas, it's not as simple as that, as there are several factors you must also consider. With that in mind, this article will go over several things about meme coins to answer the question, 'Are meme coins good crypto investments?' Let's start with a brief overview of meme coins.

What are meme coins?

As the name implies, meme coins are cryptocurrency coins inspired by memes. For your reference, a 'meme' typically refers to an image, video, or idea that makes fun of something.

Memes are usually rapidly spread throughout the internet by millions of users.

One example of a meme is the 'Doge' meme, which makes fun of a cute picture of a Shiba Inu dog. As you may have guessed, that meme brought about the numerous Dogecoin trends that blew up in 2021. Put simply, the idea behind meme coins is quite literally a joke. It just so happens that this particular joke is not only amusing but also profitable to many people.

Can meme coins be profitable?

Yes, meme coins can be profitable, despite their laughable origins. Take Dogecoin, for example.

According to CoinMarketCap, Dogecoin is currently the 8th largest crypto investment in terms of market cap. The market cap is a crucial descriptor of a crypto coin.

It can indicate whether a coin is a safe investment and, to some extent, predicts its growth potential. The market cap of a coin is its current price multiplied by its supply. To illustrate further how meme coins can be profitable, let's look at a sample investment for Dogecoin.

Let's say you invested USD$1,000.00 on Dogecoin (DOGE) on January 1, 2021. In that case, you would've bought 100,000 DOGE since one coin was worth one cent (USD$0.01) each at the time.

Now, you must wait for four months until May 2021. DOGE exploded at that point, with a price of USD $0.60 per unit. That would've led to a profit of 60 times your investment, so you'll earn USD$60,000. Even if you sold two months earlier, in March 2021, the price was still USD$0.06 each, so your profit would be six times the investment.



Or if you waited for two months in July 2021, the price would be USD$0.20 each, so your profit would be 20 times your initial investment.

Either way, you earn from your investment. So, meme coins can be profitable. But one must remember that this is what people call a 'freak incident' or something that doesn't usually occur.

That's because there are a couple of things about meme coins that prevent profits.

Concerns about meme coins

As you may already know, there are several differences between meme coins and regular crypto coins, also known as 'altcoins.' These differences are what drive people away from meme coins.

One difference is the origin of meme coins.

New cryptocurrency coins are typically made by teams of individuals. They manage its supply and ensure interest in the coin is maintained on the market. That way, the price remains somewhat stable.

Meme coins, however, can be easily created with several lines of code. There's not much effort put into creating them, at least compared to regular crypto. Once the crypto is created, the creator will promote it on social media platforms to create hype around the coin and drive up its price.

Unfortunately, while this may work in the short run, the price may continue to drop afterward. That's why some of the meme coins that were popular before are now nowhere to be seen.

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are the only meme coins in the top 100 at the moment. And even these two are no longer as 'huge' as they were during the few months they blew up.

Should you invest in meme coins?

The answer to that question ultimately depends on your judgment. Cryptocurrency per se is already a risky investment unless you're only sticking with stable cryptos like Bitcoin. Meme coins are simply riskier than other crypto investments. However, the rewards are also a bit higher. So, it's up to you whether you go for the safe or high-risk-reward option.