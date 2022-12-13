The Advertiser - Cessnock
Cessnock smash Upper Hunter to go to top of John Bull Shield table

By Mark Bercini
Updated December 13 2022 - 3:47pm, first published 3:03pm
Matt Hopley took 4-22 for Cessnock. Picture supplied

The Summit Cessnock District Cricket Association's John Bull Shield representative team raced to the top of the ladder following its 171-run thrashing of Upper Hunter at Branxton's Miller Park last Sunday.

