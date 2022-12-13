Cessnock smash Upper Hunter to go to top of John Bull Shield table

The Summit Cessnock District Cricket Association's John Bull Shield representative team raced to the top of the ladder following its 171-run thrashing of Upper Hunter at Branxton's Miller Park last Sunday.
Batting first, Cessnock were 8-164 and looked like being rolled for a modest total in what was very favourable batting conditions.
But a 119-run ninth wicket stand swiftly took the game away from Upper Hunter, with Cessnock posting a healthy 8-283 from their 50 overs.
Number 10 batter Luke Jeans proved he should be batting higher up the order as he smacked the ball to all parts of the arena to finish unbeaten on 80 from just 54 balls in an entertaining knock.
The other contributor in that great partnership was Brent Watson who played the second fiddle role in a run-a-ball 50.
Opener Robert Keith Drage also provided some fireworks early on in the piece, as the 47-year-old Bellbird president wound the clock back 20 years in a cavalier 67.
Joey Main (16) and Drew Olsen (14) were the other main contributors for Cessnock.
Upper Hunter were in all sorts early in reply at 5-2, but they showed some fight to get some sort of respectability. They kept the game going late into the afternoon, and they were eventually all out in the 36th over for 112.
Matt Hopley was Cessnock's best with the new ball, bagging 4-22 off 8.1, with Watson completing a fine all-round game with 2-15 off 6.
Jace Lawson (2-22 off 9), Luke Sweeney (1-14 off 4) and Joey Main were the remaining wicket-takers.
Cessnock now enjoy this Sunday off with the bye, before returning after new year to take on Maitland at Maitland in the final round on 29th January.
This match will have a fair bearing on who will compete in the shield final.
