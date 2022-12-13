A wheelchair-accessible hot air balloon will soon grace the skies above Cessnock.
The first of its kind in NSW, the hot air balloon will provide wheelchair users and those with reduced mobility the opportunity to experience ballooning in the picturesque Hunter Valley.
The specifically-designed balloon basket has an access door, seat, and harness to ensure patrons with various mobility considerations are safe and secure during the flight.
The accessible hot air balloon flights will be operated by Balloon Aloft, and to ensure the experience is inclusive at every point, a wheelchair accessible mini bus will transport passengers directly to their accessible hot air balloon flight.
This project was made possible with a $341,249 grant under the NSW Government's $30 million Regional Tourism Activation Fund.
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal is looking forward to seeing this wonderful initiative take off.
"The idea behind this project is to increase the number of inclusive adventure tourism options on offer in the Cessnock LGA, which will also bring more visitors to our area," Cr Suvaal said.
"The other amazing thing about this accessible hot air balloon is that people with disability and reduced mobility can enjoy the experience with their family and friends as it will fit up to eight people."
Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said the Regional Tourism Activation Fund is helping to establish unique tourism experiences that attract visitors and showcase regional NSW's outstanding assets.
"Projects backed through the Regional Tourism Activation Fund will give domestic and international visitors more great reasons to holiday away from the city," Mr Martin said.
"We are ensuring everyone has the opportunity to experience our regional communities, with funding to support accessibility and inclusion improvements."
