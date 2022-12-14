The Advertiser - Cessnock
Offshore wind will be a major contributor to the Hunter Renewable Energy Zone

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
December 14 2022 - 11:00am
The Hunter Renewable Energy Zone includes areas of the Upper Hunter, Muswellbrook, Singleton, Dungog, Cessnock, Maitland, Port Stephens, Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Central Coast.

The Hunter and Central Coast have been formally declared as the state's fourth renewable energy zone, and the first to feature offshore wind energy.

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

