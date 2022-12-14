The Hunter and Central Coast have been formally declared as the state's fourth renewable energy zone, and the first to feature offshore wind energy.
The zone includes areas of the Upper Hunter, Muswellbrook, Singleton, Dungog, Cessnock, Maitland, Port Stephens, Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Central Coast.
These included 24 solar energy projects, 13 onshore and 7 offshore wind energy projects, 35 large-scale batteries, and 8 pumped hydro projects.
"The Hunter-Central Coast REZ will ensure these regions play a key role in a renewable energy future, powering existing industries and supporting economic growth including emerging technology in green hydrogen, ammonia and metal production, offshore wind, electric vehicle fleet operators as well as electrification of industrial processes," executive director of the Energy Corporation of NSW (EnergyCo) Mike Young said.
The Renewable Energy Zones are the equivalent of modern-day power stations, connecting multiple renewable projects and electricity storage to capitalise on economies of scale and deliver cheap, reliable electricity for homes and businesses.
The Hunter-Central Coast region is one of six sites around Australia that the government has declared as being suitable for offshore wind.
The federal government is expected to announce the commencement of a community consultation process for the Hunter Offshore wind project in coming weeks.
A recent Hunter Jobs Alliance survey found that while support for the technology was strong it was not as strong as for other clean energy initiatives, such as Tomago Aluminium's switch to renewable energy by the end of the decade.
The development of the Hunter-Central Coast REZ will also be supported by the development of other major energy projects in the region, including the Waratah Super Battery and the Hunter Transmission Project.
Construction is expected to begin in early 2023, pending approval, and should be completed by mid-2025 in advance of Eraring Power Station's earliest closure date.
It is estimated the project would create up to 150 construction jobs and approximately 10-15 permanent jobs
A new high voltage connection will be built between Bayswater and Eraring power stations as part of a plan to reinforce the state's evolving clean energy grid.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.