Christmas Eve: Community service at St John's Wollombi, 2pm. Service at St John's Cessnock, 6pm; carol singing from 10.30pm-11.30pm, midnight mass at 11.30pm.
Christmas Day: Holy communion St John's Cessnock and St Luke's Millfield, both at 9am.
Christmas Eve: Family service at St Paul's Kurri Kurri at 5pm. Midnight mass at St Paul's Kurri Kurri at 11pm.
Christmas Day: Family service at St Mary's Weston at 8.30am. Family service at Christ Church Mount Vincent at 10am.
Christmas Day: Service at 169 Vincent Street, Cessnock from 10am to 11am, with full kids' program.
Christmas Day: Service at 9am, corner of Cooper and King Streets.
Christmas Day: Service at 8am at the Cessnock Uniting Church, corner of Cooper and Cumberland Streets.
Christmas Eve: Service with carol singing at 6pm, 6 North Avenue.
Christmas Day: Service at 9am, Cessnock Civic Indoor Sports Centre on Mount View Road.
Christmas Day: Service at 9am, 50 Edward Street.
Christmas Day: Services at 9am and 6.30pm, corner of Rawson and Hampden Streets.
Christmas Eve: Service at 6pm at Weston Uniting Church (corner of Station and Third Street).
Christmas Eve: Vigil at Holy Spirit Kurri Kurri at 5.30pm. Vigil at St Joseph's Cessnock at 7.30pm.
Christmas Day: Services at St Francis Xavier's Abermain at 8.30am; St Joseph's Cessnock at 10.30am and St Michael's Wollombi at 12.30pm.
