Chris Atkins of Body and Mind 2000 receives AUSactive Life Member Award

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
December 19 2022 - 8:00am
Chris Atkins of Nulkaba received the AUSactive Life Member Award in 2022 for her service to the Australian fitness industry. Picture supplied.

Nulkaba resident Chris Atkins has been recognised for her long service to the Australian fitness industry with a prestigious national award.

