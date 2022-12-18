Nulkaba resident Chris Atkins has been recognised for her long service to the Australian fitness industry with a prestigious national award.
The proprietor of Body and Mind 2000, Ms Atkins has been named as a Life Member of AUSactive - Australia's premier fitness body.
Ms Atkins has been working in the fitness industry for 35 years, operating out of the Kurri Kurri aluminium smelter until its closure and then opening her studio at Nulkaba, where many clients followed.
The AUSactive Life Member Award is in recognition of her extended years of service in exercise, fitness, safety, rehabilitation and promotion of sustainable attitude to healthy living and personal achievement.
The award was presented at AUSactive's national gala on October 15, which was a night of celebration for an industry that has faced many challenges in the past two years.
It's the latest in a long line of regional, state and national acknowledgements for Ms Atkins, and she said it came as a huge surprise.
"This Life Member Award is special to me as it recognises my long dedication to the industry and it crystallises my focus over many years," she said.
"My nursing was my entry into health and fitness and from there I entered the world of coaching fitness routines and developed that into heavy industry.
"From there I developed into aspects of health and safety and broadened into the impact of a healthy fit and active lifestyle on mental health.
"This award from the industry body is, I believe, the confirmation that I have created a lifetime career which is both meaningful and beneficial to many people."
Congratulating all of the award winners at the national gala, AUSactive CEO Barrie Elvish said: "You should be very proud of your achievement in being recognised as the best in the industry. Your dedication, care and passion for your work in helping people through health and fitness has been outstanding".
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
