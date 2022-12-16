Ten students from Cessnock-area schools have been named on the 2022 Higher School Certificate Distinguished Achievers List.
They were among 17,473 students who received a mark of 90 per cent or above in a course (a Band 6 result, or E4 in an extension course) in this year's HSC.
St Philip's Christian College Cessnock had an outstanding year with seven students on honour roll.
Isaac Palazzi and Remy Holstein each had two mentions - Isaac for mathematics extension 1 and 2, and Remy for community and family studies and legal studies.
They were joined by Ben Margetson (legal studies), Isabella Metcalfe (drama), Lachlan Jackson (mathematics advanced), Neeve Charlesworth (society and culture) and Tahlia Watson (visual arts).
Mount View High School student Erin Watherston earned a spot on the honour roll with a Band 6 in earth and environmental science, as did Cessnock High's Lennox Vasilis and Kurri Kurri High's Sharra Gibson-Puller (both for legal studies).
Remy, who received an ATAR of 91.35, said she was "so excited" with her results.
"It didn't feel real. It was like a dream," she told the Advertiser on Thursday afternoon before flying out to Fiji on Friday.
Remy completed a Certificate III in Allied Health Assistance at TAFE while studying for her HSC, and plans to study nursing at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) next year.
She said having a good work-life balance and support from her family and friends was the key to her success; sentiments that were echoed by her fellow St Philip's graduates Ben, Isabella and Neeve.
"Don't see your classmates as competition, but as assets to your success," Ben said, when asked what advice he would offer to next year's cohort.
"We're all there to lift each other up," Neeve added.
"Do it to make yourself proud, and still make sure you do the things you love outside of school," Isabella said.
Ben - who completed the legal studies course by distance education - received early entry into law at UTS but will defer his studies for a year to work and travel.
Neeve has been accepted into UTS to study a Bachelor of Communication in social and political science, and hopes to eventually study law.
Isabella - who was school captain and is Cessnock's reigning Young Citizen of the Year - said she is still deciding what she wants to do next year, but is considering international studies or drama.
About 75,000 students sat at least one HSC exam in 2022, with 67,000 completing Year 12.
A recent post-school destination survey shows that last year, more than 90 per cent of all NSW school leavers were in education, training or employment. This is up from 86 per cent on the previous year and the highest rate since the survey began in 2014.
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said young people are finishing the HSC more prepared for life after school than ever before.
"The fact that more school leavers than ever before are engaged in employment, education or training is incredible and a sign of bright future ahead for the Class of 2022," Ms Mitchell said.
"My message to all those who received their HSC results (on Thursday) is to take all that you have learnt and the resilience and determination you have shown over your final years of school into whatever it is you choose to do next - whether that be university, training or work."
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
