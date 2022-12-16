The Advertiser - Cessnock
Cessnock students celebrate 2022 HSC results

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
Updated December 16 2022 - 12:22pm, first published 12:13pm
St Philip's Christian College Cessnock graduates Ben Margetson, Neeve Charlesworth and Isabella Metcalfe were among seven students from the school on the 2022 HSC Distinguished Achievers List. Picture by Krystal Sellars.

Ten students from Cessnock-area schools have been named on the 2022 Higher School Certificate Distinguished Achievers List.

Local News

