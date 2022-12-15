The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Chef reveals bold plans for historic Laguna store | Food Bites

By Lisa Rockman
December 15 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chef and consultant Joel Humphreys. Picture by Simone De Peak

Joel Humphreys doesn't mind having a few pots on the boil.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.