The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Best friends Jo Thomas and Karina Barry launch Buds & Beads sparkling and leaf tea business

LR
By Lisa Rockman
December 15 2022 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Friends and business partners Jo Thomas and Karina Barry are ready to spill the tea about their new venture, Buds & Beads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.