It has been a real privilege to serve the Cessnock local government area community over the past 12 months as Mayor.
There is no doubt that 2022 has delivered many challenges for our community, including two major flooding events. Yet again, this community has demonstrated incredible resilience.
While we have faced adversity, we have achieved much towards making our local government area an attractive place to live, work and play.
Notably, council has delivered the Cessnock Pool Splashpad, the McFarlane Street inclusive playground, the final stage of the Millfield Skate Park, new sporting facilities at Carmichael Park, a fenced off-leash dog area at Manning Park, and many other projects that have improved and increased recreational opportunities for our community, particularly for our young people.
The Performance Arts Culture Cessnock (formerly known as CPAC) redevelopment is now underway. I am very excited to see this project completed. It will deliver, in addition to our current top-end theatre space, a cultural hub with a new exhibition space, retail space and a new box office.
I will also look forward to seeing the completion of the Kurri Kurri town centre upgrade in time for Christmas. I want to thank the Kurri Kurri community for its patience as council has worked to deliver this exciting project.
We are a fast-growing community. During the 21/22 financial year, council approved 934 new dwellings, tripling council's forecast. It also adopted the Heddon Greta-Cliftleigh Corridor Structure Plan, which identifies current and future infrastructure and servicing needs within the corridor.
Council is very much looking to creating a positive and well-planned future for our local government area. I encourage you to visit council's website (www.cessnock.nsw.gov.au) to see all our plans and projects.
It is heartening to see the community come out in full force to enjoy many celebrations and gatherings for the first time since the interruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Some highlights from the past year include the return of the Australian Postie Bike Grand Prix, the Cessnock Stomp Festival, Seniors Festival, Youth Week, NAIDOC Week, and Carols in the Park - which this year saw 3500 people gather for the event. These events and celebrations shine a light on our strong community spirit.
I would like to take this opportunity to thank Krystal Sellars for her commitment to our local community through her reporting over many years at the Advertiser. I wish her the very best in whatever is to come next.
On a final note, I wish you and your family a safe and happy Christmas and new year to come.
