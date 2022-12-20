It is heartening to see the community come out in full force to enjoy many celebrations and gatherings for the first time since the interruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Some highlights from the past year include the return of the Australian Postie Bike Grand Prix, the Cessnock Stomp Festival, Seniors Festival, Youth Week, NAIDOC Week, and Carols in the Park - which this year saw 3500 people gather for the event. These events and celebrations shine a light on our strong community spirit.