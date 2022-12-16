The lives of children staying at John Hunter Children's Hospital will be a bit brighter, thanks to a generous donation by Cessnock Public School.
The school presented its tenth annual donation of books, games, toys and craft supplies to the hospital on the last day of term.
The initiative is led by former teachers' aide Gail Tsakissiris, whose late daughter Blaize - a much-loved former student of the school - was treated for leukaemia at John Hunter Children's Hospital as a child.
Every year since 2013, Ms Tsakissiris (who retired last year) organised for the free items earned from the school's book club sales to be donated to the children's hospital.
The school also holds a raffle each year - with the staff chipping in to source the prizes - and the proceeds donated to the hospital to buy books and supplies. This year's raffle raised about $1400.
Ms Tsakissiris thanked the staff for their assistance in running this year's campaign, and the school community for its support.
John Hunter Children's Hospital child life therapist (oncology and haemotology services), Veronica Oakley, was on hand at the school on Friday to collect the donated items.
Ms Oakley - whose position is funded by Camp Quality - said all of the equipment for the child life therapy program is donated, and Cessnock Public School is one of its biggest supporters.
Ms Oakley said the donation will make a huge difference to the lives of the children in the hospital, and their families.
"It's a distraction from the four walls of the hospital, and a diversion from medical procedures," she said.
"If a child is distressed, that can be distressing for the parent - but if the child is happy, the parent can settle themselves and focus on what the doctor is saying.
"It brings a bit of normality into an abnormal situation."
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.