A business's guide to opening a USD bank account

If most of your clients are from the US, you may want to set up a USD bank account to facilitate your transactions. Picture by Shutterstock

This is branded content.

With the internet, the business world has become a global village, and you can now get clients from all over the world.



So as your business grows, you need to set up a mode of payment that allows you or your clients to pay for goods and services. And if most of your clients are from the US, you may need to set up a USD bank account to facilitate your transactions.

Setting up a USD bank account might be slightly challenging for a small company or business outside the US. It involves many terms and conditions requiring your presence, time, and money.



But don't fret; we are here to help you. With so many options today, you can open one hassle-free.



Please read on to get an insight into how you can successfully set up a USD bank account.

What's needed

To avoid money laundering and other criminal activities, the US recently passed laws regulating how US banks can create accounts for non-residents or companies outside the country.



Moreover, each state has unique banking regulations that could affect the conditions for establishing accounts for international enterprises.

Furthermore, individual banks have internal policies that regulate how they manage non-resident accounts. The policies vary from bank to bank and are set to ensure compliance and safeguard the bank against imminent fraud or other losses.



Therefore, it'd be prudent to directly contact the bank and enquire about their procedures and policies.



However, here's what most banks may require:

Physical presence

Although some banks no longer require an in-person account opening process, most banks still do, especially for non-US residents.



Your presence will allow the bank to verify your identity and validate the information and documents required for opening the account.



So, as you prepare to go to the bank of your choice, make sure you carry the following:

An official photo ID

Proof of home address

Articles of organisation/incorporation

A letter confirming the Employer Identification Number

Bank statements from your home country

To avoid unnecessary inconveniences, please confirm with your bank the documents needed.

Business Registration Certificate

To open a business account in the US, you must have a business registration certificate from any of the 50 states. And it'd help to register your enterprise in the state where you'll conduct most of your business.



Depending on your business's organisational structure, you may need to register a corporation, limited liability company, sole proprietorship, or any other system accepted in the US.



Acquiring a US business certificate as a foreigner can be complicated, and you may need to hire a US-based attorney to help you.

Physical business address

You may not have a physical office, factory, or warehouse in the US, but the bank will still need an address for your business.



Remember, this address is not the usual Post Office Box number, but a physical address where you'll get legal correspondence and your customers can get more information about your services.

You can use registered agents or the offices of an attorney as your physical address. Whichever choice you make, be sure it's already set up before opening an account and confirm if your preferred bank will accept it.

US Tax Identification Number

Most banks will request your business's Employer Identification Number (EIN) before they create an account for your enterprise.



The EIN contains critical information that helps the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) ensure you're tax compliant. It's always accompanied by a confirmation letter, which can be obtained directly from the IRS website.

If you're a non-resident, you may need to fill out a W-8BEN form to get your EIN. The W-8BEN is a form used to collect and report crucial information about non-US residents with a source of income from the US for tax collection purposes.



A US-based attorney will help you fill out this form and guide you through the other legal steps needed before opening a USD bank account.

Other Options

Opening a US bank account for businesses outside the US is complicated. As a result, you may want to consider other options.



For instance, you may use large international banks or digital money platforms with existing banking networks in the US. In this case, the international bank will help you establish an account in the US, but first, you need to be an existing member with a recommendable relationship.

Moreover, some US-based firms provide services to foreign business entities seeking to establish USD bank accounts. However, confirming their credibility before seeking their services is essential. It will prevent you from falling into the hands of scammers.

Conclusion

As an entrepreneur, having a US bank account can open up many possibilities for your business, especially if you're looking to expand into international markets.



However, the process involved in getting a USD account can discourage you from taking the first step.



The requirements mentioned in this article will help you through your endeavour. Remember, nothing will deter you from acquiring the account if your business is legit and you have the required documents.