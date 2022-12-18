The Advertiser - Cessnock
St Philip's Cessnock student Matilda Gibson named Fred Hollows Foundation NSW Junior Ambassador for 2022

December 19 2022 - 10:00am
St Philip's Christian College Cessnock student Matilda Gibson was named NSW Junior Ambassador at the Fred Hollows Foundation's 2022 Humanity Awards.

