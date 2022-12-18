St Philip's Christian College Cessnock student Matilda Gibson was announced as the Fred Hollows Foundation NSW Junior Ambassador at the foundation's 2022 Humanity Awards.
The Humanity Award is a national initiative of the Fred Hollows Foundation that acknowledges Year 6 students who follow in the late eye surgeon's footsteps by demonstrating humanitarian values towards others.
The 2022 awards saw 230 students across the nation nominated for their kindness, compassion and integrity.
Matilda was recognised for her caring and altruistic nature.
"Matilda is a very caring young girl within her local community of Cessnock," her mother Mellissa said.
"Last year Matilda and her sister raised over $2400 for Ronald McDonald House's Dance for Sick Kids. During lockdown she hand-wrote Christmas cards to the residents in a nearby nursing home, with a message of hope during their locked-down Christmas.
"She also supported the Backpack Venture by purchasing four backpacks filled with stationery items, lunch boxes, and drink bottles for children to return to school with."
As junior ambassador, Matilda has extended her humanity by allocating $5000 (thanks to Specsavers) to the Fred Hollows Foundation's work in Vietnam, where it works to end avoidable blindness.
Matilda may also be called upon throughout next year to assist with the foundation's activities.
Fred Hollows Foundation founding director Gabi Hollows congratulated all 230 students who were nominated at the Humanity Award ceremony on November 18.
"I have always loved reading about each and every Humanity Award nominee - our nation's future leaders," Ms Hollows said.
"I'm so glad that today we could celebrate your altruism and the difference you're all making in your communities.
"It's incredibly humbling to read about what you've all been doing, and I know that Fred himself would be so proud of the young humanitarians who have been honoured today."
The Fred Hollows Humanity Award will return to NSW in 2023. To learn more about the award, visit www.hollows.org/humanityaward.
