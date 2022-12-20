The Advertiser - Cessnock
Bellbird resident Tristah Allen named NSW Mining Young Achiever of the Year

Krystal Sellars
Krystal Sellars
Updated December 20 2022 - 3:46pm, first published 3:45pm
Tristah Allen on the job at Glencore's United Wambo Joint Venture, where she is the Statutory Electrical Engineer.

From being the first female apprentice in the company to its first female statutory electrical engineer, Tristah Allen has achieved a lot throughout her mining career.

Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

