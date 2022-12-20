From being the first female apprentice in the company to its first female statutory electrical engineer, Tristah Allen has achieved a lot throughout her mining career.
So it is fitting that the 33-year-old Bellbird resident has been named NSW Mining Young Achiever of the Year for 2022.
Ms Allen is the statutory electrical engineer for Glencore's United Wambo Joint Venture in the Hunter Valley - the first woman to hold this role within Glencore Coal Assets.
Back in 2007 (after graduating from Mount View High School the year before), Ms Allen started an electrical apprenticeship with the company, then known as Xstrata, as its first female apprentice - the same year she was crowned Miss Cessnock City.
At the end of her apprenticeship she applied for an engineering traineeship, and went on to work at Glencore's Mangoola Open Cut mine and then Liddell mine.
In 2020 Ms Allen joined United Wambo Joint Venture as its electrical support engineer and was appointed to her current position of statutory electrical engineer this year.
In her role she is essentially responsible for all of the electrical work on site, and she is also the site apprentice coordinator, supervising and mentoring electrical and mechanical apprentices, engineering trainees and graduates.
Having persevered through personal and professional difficulties, Ms Allen credits her success to her study efforts outside the workplace, pursuing feedback and guidance from mentors along her journey - all while raising a family (she has two daughters and a stepdaughter, aged seven, six and five).
In the long term, she would like to work toward the role of planning superintendent. She also plans to become a mentor in the 2023 NSW Women in Mining Mentoring Program after completing the program as a mentee in 2022.
Ms Allen said being the first female in these roles has been a great experience.
"Overall it's been really positive - there have been challenging times, because I've had to pave the way," she said.
"But it begins and ends with me.
"I'm treated as the position I'm holding - not as the female apprentice, or the female engineer."
Ms Allen said she was surprised to win the Young Achiever award, which was presented at the NSW Minerals Council Industry and Suppliers Awards on October 13.
"I was in a fair bit of disbelief, but I do feel pretty grateful and proud," she said.
"It's a big positive for my girls, they are my reason for everything. And I want them to feel that they can do anything they set their mind to."
Ms Allen said she's proud to be a miner and said it is a great industry to get into.
"Without mining a lot of good initiatives in this area wouldn't have happened," she said.
"The opportunities are endless. You can end up anywhere with a bit of hard work."
United Wambo Joint Venture was also among the winners at the awards, named NSW Mining Operation of the Year for its initiatives to improve company culture, safety, environmental management, productivity and to optimise management of noise and air quality.
NSW Minerals Council chief executive officer Stephen Galilee praised the outstanding finalists and all working in mining across NSW as the state faces the long road of economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The last few years have been tough for communities right across NSW. Despite these challenges, our world-class miners have continued to operate safely and responsibly, protecting jobs, supporting local communities and maintaining our contribution to NSW," Mr Galilee said.
"Our Industry and Suppliers' Awards acknowledge our high achievers in mining in NSW and our award winners are critical to the ongoing pursuit of excellence in our industry."
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
