It's been an exciting time at Cessnock Plaza Pharmacy of late, with renovations complete and two long-serving staff buying into the business.
Pharmacists Katie Carney and Luke Christie have joined Tim Murray as partners in the plaza pharmacy and Cessnock Day Night Pharmacy.
Mr Murray bought the Cessnock Plaza Pharmacy in 1998 and acquired the day-night pharmacy on Wollombi Road in 2009.
Ms Carney (nee Andrews) grew up in Cessnock and has worked at the plaza pharmacy for about 15 years, while Mr Christie, of Newcastle, first joined the team in 2013.
The pair say looking after the people of Cessnock and their team are among the reasons they decided to buy into the business.
"We have a keen interest in the health of the Cessnock community and getting the services they need. It's a true community pharmacy," Ms Carney said.
With 80 staff across the two sites, it is one of the biggest employers in Cessnock.
"We call ourselves the 'Pharmily'," Mr Christie said.
Mr Murray said it was "fantastic" to have the new partners come on board.
"They will bring new enthusiasm and ideas, providing energy, and moving the pharmacy forward," he said.
The recent renovation included three consulting rooms and a new-look dispensary.
The plaza pharmacy offers a baby clinic, sleep apnoea health checks, and a range of vaccinations including flu, COVID and travel.
IN THE NEWS:
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.