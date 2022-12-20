A Cessnock resident is urging local dog owners to make sure their pets are secured after noticing a rise in the number of dogs on the loose in the town.
Marion Gibson used to walk her beloved dogs Patch and Honey every day, until Patch was attacked by another dog in June this year.
Patch, a nine-year-old fox terrier-cross-Jack Russell, suffered serious injuries to his stomach and no longer wants to leave the house.
Ms Gibson still walks Honey, a 12-year-old Cairn terrier, daily - but drives her past the house where Patch was attacked, before going for their walk, then puts her back in the car and drives home.
Ms Gibson said she's very concerned by the increase in dogs wandering the streets, and people and animals who have been attacked.
"I've spoken to so many people who don't take their dogs for a walk any more, because they've been attacked," she said.
"It's just not right - we should be able to take our dogs for a walk without having to worry about other dogs jumping fences."
Ms Gibson said she is particularly worried about dogs getting out over the Christmas holidays - if they're spooked by storms or fireworks, or owners have gone away and have left their dogs in the care of someone who doesn't know how to secure them properly.
"Dogs get frightened of fireworks. After the carols there were so many dogs out the next morning," she said.
"And not everyone can afford to get a kennel when they go on holidays... it's hard for them and it's hard for the dogs."
From January 1 to December 15, 2022, Cessnock City Council has investigated 55 reported dog incidents, with 38 involving humans and 52 animal victims.
Council's head ranger Jason Mullee said these numbers were "alarming", and urged dog owners to be responsible.
"Prevention is better than cure. In order to prevent these incidents, owners should maintain effective control of their dogs at all times," Mr Mullee said.
"This not only relates to while dogs are in public places and being walked, owners should also ensure their yard is secure to restrain their dogs from escaping.
"Most incidents occur when dogs have escaped their property.
"To reduce this number, we need dog owners to take more responsibility for their dogs and ensure they are always under effective control at home and while in public areas.
"Owners should conduct a yard inspection to ensure their dog is suitably secured, including fences that are of a sufficient height, so that dogs can't jump over them and gates are secured with a lock so visitors or children don't accidently leave gates open.
"Dog ownership requires responsibilities which shouldn't be taken lightly.
"Do your bit and be a responsible dog owner."
In the Cessnock LGA, New Year's Eve fireworks will be held at Wollombi (9pm) and Pokolbin (9pm and midnight).
Krystal Sellars
