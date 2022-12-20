The Advertiser - Cessnock
Cessnock dog owner's plea: Keep your dogs secure

December 20 2022 - 5:00pm
Marion Gibson with her beloved dogs Patch and Honey. Picture by Krystal Sellars.

A Cessnock resident is urging local dog owners to make sure their pets are secured after noticing a rise in the number of dogs on the loose in the town.

