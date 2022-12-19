Cessnock-Bellbird Uniting Church's inaugural Christmas Tree Festival was a great success, raising a total of $2400.
The church invited 11 local businesses and community groups to decorate a Christmas tree to support a cause of their choice, with voting by gold coin donation.
The festival was open from November 23 to December 16, and the fundraising total was announced on Sunday.
The Cessnock Women's Shed tree was the highest fundraiser with $411, which will be donated to Bellbird Public School.
The Rotary Club of Cessnock decided to donate their funds to Total Fitness's tree, which raised money for the Haemophilia Foundation.
The other groups involved and charities supported included:
"A good time was had by all with lots of outreach to the local community and the biggest winners being the charities that will benefit by the injection of some funds," Uniting Church innovation team member Anne Hawkins said.
"We'll do it again next year and hope to attract even more trees, community groups, businesses and their chosen charities."
Meanwhile, Cessnock-Bellbird Uniting Church's Carols in the Bush will be held at Hebburn Motorsport Park, Elrington (where the Mulletfest national final was recently held) this Wednesday from 5.30pm. There will be community singing, carols, karaoke and a DJ, and a visit from Santa. BYO picnic or purchase food from BBQ vans. Located at the former Hebburn No. 2 Colliery, it's an all-weather venue, will go ahead rain or shine.
The parish's Christmas Day service will be held at 8am at the Cessnock church (corner of Cooper and Cumberland Streets).
IN THE NEWS:
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.