Cessnock-Bellbird Uniting Church 2022 Christmas Tree Festival raises $2400

Updated December 19 2022 - 1:04pm, first published 12:00pm
Alison Threadgate from Cessnock Women's Shed, with the festival-winning tree which raised $411 for Bellbird Public School. Picture supplied.

Cessnock-Bellbird Uniting Church's inaugural Christmas Tree Festival was a great success, raising a total of $2400.

