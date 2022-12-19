Meanwhile, Cessnock-Bellbird Uniting Church's Carols in the Bush will be held at Hebburn Motorsport Park, Elrington (where the Mulletfest national final was recently held) this Wednesday from 5.30pm. There will be community singing, carols, karaoke and a DJ, and a visit from Santa. BYO picnic or purchase food from BBQ vans. Located at the former Hebburn No. 2 Colliery, it's an all-weather venue, will go ahead rain or shine.

