The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
Opinion

Dan Repacholi; Canberra Report | Seven months in office, and he has enjoyed every minute of it

By Member for Hunter, Dan Repacholi
December 21 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Hunter Dan Repacholi gives his maiden speech to Parliament in September.

It's my last column of the year and I want to take some time to say thank you for an incredible last seven months since I was elected.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.