It's my last column of the year and I want to take some time to say thank you for an incredible last seven months since I was elected.
The year has flown by and I have made sure that I have kept incredibly busy working for you. It's been a fantastic opportunity being the representative for the Hunter electorate and I have enjoyed every minute of it.
This week will mark six months since I was officially declared the Federal Member for Hunter by the AEC and it's hard to put my finger one just one highlight.
We have delivered on cheaper child care for 6300 families in the Hunter electorate, cheaper medicines, we have expanded the Paid Parental Leave Scheme to six months, we will deliver 120,000 fee-free TAFE places for NSW, we increased minimum wages, we are delivering a pay rise for aged care workers and getting wages moving to help with cost of living pressures, and we have delivered a National Anti-Corruption Commission.
We are also partnering with states and territories to shield Australian families and businesses from the worst impacts of predicted energy price spikes with our Energy Price Relief Plan.
There's more work to do to provide cost of living relief to families and clean up the mess we inherited. We'll keep working hard every day to build a better future.
There is more to do and we are not wasting a single day in office getting on with the job we were elected to do.
RELATED:
In the Hunter electorate we have so many wonderful organisations that have adapted to changes in recent years and continue to support our community. Community organisations such as Meals on Wheels, all of our sporting clubs from rugby to netball, and bowling through to tennis, our community centres, our DV support services all rallied to continue to support our community throughout the last few years.
To our frontline personnel and those that supported keeping them on the frontline, thank you. They have been amazing too throughout very challenging and uncertain times our doctors, nurses, allied health professionals, educators, aged care workers, our police, ambulance, firies, SES, the list is large, and again on behalf of our community I offer them all our heartfelt thanks and gratitude.
2022 has again been a challenging year, but we've come through it together and stronger. I'm looking forward to the New Year, and hope that 2023 brings us all a less challenges, more time with family and friends and prosperity for all in our community. It is an opportunity to continue to harness the positives that have come out of the challenges of 2022.
The Hunter electorate for me will always be the best place to live in the world. Wishing everyone again a very Merry Christmas and a safe and happy New Year.
My office will close for a couple of weeks over Christmas but they will be checking emails and messages daily so if you have an important issue over the Christmas break, don't hesitate to contact my office and they will be in touch with you.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.