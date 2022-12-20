I want to commend Labor and Prime Minister Albanese for delivering a better way to do politics. In the new year you will continue to see the delivery of our commitments as they flow through but you will also see a government that is prepared to meet the challenges that we are confronted with, some of which, inevitably, are unforeseen, such as we've seen in recent years. We will deal with those immediate issues, but we will plan for the future. I'm very optimistic about Australia's future.