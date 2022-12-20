As we approach the end of the year, it's customary to take a moment to reflect on the year, and all that has happened.
Together we have overcome a pandemic, learned to adapt quickly to changing circumstances and adjusted to life as 2022 has propelled us into a new normal.
When I reflect on the past six months as part of Government for the first time as your Member, I think about our achievements and the people who inspire these reforms. The people across our communities who shared with me their stories, their needs and visions for our future.
This year it has been an absolute honour to meet and speak with constituents and continue to understand the communities' wants and needs from a Federal Government.
Since being elected to government, we have delivered cheaper childcare, $3 million to protect Port Stephens koalas, protections of wildlife habitat, provided free TAFE places for local students and a fully-funded MRI licence for the new Maitland Hospital.
We have restored dignity in aged care, legislated to deliver more affordable housing, funded more support workers to help families impacted by domestic violence and cost of living relief.
We have commenced the Robodebt Royal Commission, scrapped the Welfare Card to protect pensioners, made medicines cheaper, increased the minimum wage and legislated a National Anti-Corruption Commission.
RELATED:
Our government is determined to act in the interests of the Australian people. We've also seen a different functioning of the way that the government has operated. We brought together business and unions at the Jobs and Skills Summit, we have engaged with the crossbenchers and, where possible, with the Opposition as well.
I want to commend Labor and Prime Minister Albanese for delivering a better way to do politics. In the new year you will continue to see the delivery of our commitments as they flow through but you will also see a government that is prepared to meet the challenges that we are confronted with, some of which, inevitably, are unforeseen, such as we've seen in recent years. We will deal with those immediate issues, but we will plan for the future. I'm very optimistic about Australia's future.
I'm optimistic that we can seize the opportunities that are there through cheaper, cleaner energy, to revive manufacturing in this country, to be a more inclusive country as well.
Of course in the second half of next year we will give Australians the opportunity to recognise First Nations people in our nation's birth certificate, our Constitution, and that will be a moment of unity.
Please take care and keep safe over the Christmas period, with those you love. Please be safe on our roads and remember double demerits will be enforced.
As we spend the holiday period, I want to share with you a classic recipe my family often have over the Christmas table. Let's call it 'Meryl's Christmas Eton Mess'.
Ingredients:
1 packet meringue nests (10); 600ml cream, berries (fresh is best) raspberries, blueberries, strawberries, a punnet of each or to your taste.
Method:
Whip cream till thick. Crumble nine of the meringue nests into thick chunks, about 2cm big. You need them this size for texture. Add to the cream.
Fold the berries in, reserving some for the top and turn the mixture onto a plate into a mound, or as I like to do, a footed glass trifle container. Scatter the reserved berries over, and then the remaining meringue crushed finely.
Best eaten immediately so the meringue is still crunchy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.