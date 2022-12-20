The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
Opinion

Meryl Swanson: Canberra Matters | Reforms meet the needs of the community

By Member for Paterson, Meryl Swanson
December 21 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meryl Swanson, pictured with her husband Nick and daughters Lara and Adelaide, after claiming victory in the May election. Picture by Peter Lorimer.

As we approach the end of the year, it's customary to take a moment to reflect on the year, and all that has happened.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.