Cessnock City Council will call on the NSW Government to review its waste levy charges and related grants, in the hope that it will see more money from state government taxes and levies returned to local communities.
At its December 14 meeting, council unanimously resolved to write to Premier Dominic Perrottet and Leader of the Opposition Chris Minns, asking that 100 per cent of the waste levy paid to the NSW Government be returned to Cessnock for reinvestment in recycling facilities, landfill diversion, community education, technology improvements and circular economy opportunities.
Cessnock council pays the state government a domestic waste management service charge, known as the waste levy, of $151.60 per tonne of landfill.
Under the levy (on average), council contributes $5 million per year. However, only $95,000 of this amount was returned to the council during the last financial year under the Better Waste and Recycling Fund - a fund which has ceased to operate as an annual allocation and now must be applied for as grants, making funding non-assured.
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal said there were many worthwhile projects outlined in council's 2020-25 Waste and Resource Recovery Management Strategy that could be funded under the waste levy.
"Councils across the state are getting a rubbish deal when it comes to the waste levy," Cr Suvaal said.
"The levy was introduced to reduce landfill and promote recycling and resource recovery.
"However, the state government is taking the levy and keeping more than 80 per cent of it, while returning less than 20 per cent to councils to fund the very activities it was set up to promote.
"If the state government is serious about reducing landfill and promoting recovery and recycling, it will return 100 per cent of the levy to local councils."
For the purpose of the waste levy, Cessnock City Council is classified as metropolitan, which sees it pay $64.30 per tonne more than neighbouring councils who are classified as regional. The council will also ask the state government to review its classification.
