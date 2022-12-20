Our holiday publishing schedule

The Cessnock Advertiser wishes our audiences and advertisers a very happy Christmas.
Thank you for your support and feedback through 2022. Our region has once again faced a challenging year with courage, compassion and resilience, and we are proud to be a part of this amazing community.
Everyone here at the Advertiser wishes you and your family a safe and happy New Year.
Today's paper (December 21) is the final printed edition of the newspaper for 2022, as the team here takes a well-earned break.
The newspaper will be back in print on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.
Local news coverage will continue throughout the holiday period at cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
