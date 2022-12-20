Hunter Valley Gardens' Christmas Lights Spectacular runs nightly until January 26 (closed Christmas Day), with more than three million lights on display. Get your tickets at huntervalleygardens.com.au.
There's plenty of action at Kurri Speedway Club over the summer, with the return of the club's annual Boxing Day Invitational event on December 26; and the penultimate round of the 2023 Australian Speedway Solo Championship on January 9. Read more here.
There's tons of fun at Cessnock and Kurri Kurri Libraries during the holidays, including ukulele lessons, art and craft sessions, science workshops and more. Book your spot via cessnock.nsw.gov.au/libraries/Whats-on.
PCYC Cessnock's school holiday program runs weekdays (excluding public holidays). Activities include gymnastics, laser tag, bouldering, skate park, table tennis and multi-sports. Call the club on 4991 1407 or book online via pcycnsw.org.au/cessnock/school-holidays.
Cessnock Uniting Church Art Group's annual exhibition is under way at Cessnock Library. The works will be available for viewing and purchase during library hours until the end of January. Members of the art group will be on hand during December, and library staff can take inquiries in January.
The art group meets at the Uniting Church hall on Thursdays from 9am to noon, resuming in the first week of February. All are welcome. Fees are $10 per term ($6 concession). Call Margaret on 0401 941 677 or Nola on 0427 040 827 for more information.
Cessnock Combined Probus Club will have its first meeting for 2023 on Tuesday, January 24 at Cessnock Leagues Club. The men and women members will be ready and willing to commence some fun for the year. Why not give it a try - you'll meet new people, have some laughs and think about the outings you could be enjoying in 2023. Contact Christine on 0409 041 066.
Scone Time by Rotary is taking a break over Christmas, resuming Friday, January 13. A Cessnock Rotary Club project, Scone Time is held at Marthaville (200 Wollombi Road) on Fridays from 9.30am to noon, and is a great way to meet new friends - over a free cup of tea or coffee, and scones with jam and cream.
Meanwhile, Lunch by Rotary will continue at the Uniting Church hall on Wednesdays throughout the Christmas and New Year period.
Bellbird Workers Club: New Year's Eve, Paul Watters.
Brokenwood Wines: Friday, December 23, Madelyn.
Cessnock Leagues Club: Friday, December 23, Reggie Sinclair. Friday, December 30, Paparazzi. New Year's Eve, Solid Gold Party Night with Dave Cochrane.
Criterion Hotel: Friday, December 23, Russell Snape. Christmas Eve, MacReid. Friday, December 30, Dean Dee. New Year's Eve, YOK.
Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley: Friday, December 23, Kelly Hope. Christmas Eve, Finnian Johnson. Friday, December 30, Thomas James. New Year's Eve, Giles.
Cypress Lakes Resort: Friday, December 23, Bobby C. Boxing Day, Hudson Rose. Tuesday, December 27, Dave Carter. Friday, December 30, Ned Verwey. New year's Eve, Hayden Johns.
East Cessnock Bowling Club: Friday, December 23, Village Idiots. Christmas Eve, The V Dubs. Friday, December 30: Dig That Duo. New Year's Day, Ryan Hemsworth (12pm).
Ellalong Hotel: Friday, December 23, Christmas party with On The Rocks. New Year's Eve, Green Ginger.
Harrigan's Irish Pub: Friday, December 23, The Smarts. Christmas Eve, Pistol Pete (1pm-4pm); Overload (9pm). Friday, December 30, Damien. New Year's Eve, Gen-R-8.
Huntlee Tavern: Christmas Eve, Rock Rhapsody. New Year's Eve, The Avenue.
Kearsley Hotel: New Year's Eve, Fr8 Train.
Kurri Kurri Bowling Club: New Year's Eve, Big Pete.
Neath Hotel: Christmas Eve, Yok Duo. New Year's Eve, Maryanne Rex.
Nineteen Hunter Valley (The Vintage): Friday, December 23, Paul Watters. Christmas Eve, Patrick McMahon. Friday, December 30, Ryan Hemsworth. New Year's Eve, Bryce and Harrison. New Year's Day, Ben Woodham.
Paxton Bowling Club: New Year's Eve, Trinity Woodhouse Duo.
Peden's Hotel: Friday, December 30, Hayden Johns.
Qirkz in the Hunter: New Year's Eve, '80s Party.
Royal Federal Hotel Branxton: Friday, December 23, Loko. Friday, December 30, The After Party.
Vincent Street Kitchen and Bar: Friday, December 23, Liam Kennedy-Clark. Christmas Eve, Redline. Friday, December 30, Jai Maree. New Year's Eve, Zane Penn Duo.
Weston Workers Club: New Year's Eve, Early Daze.
Wollombi Tavern: Friday, December 23, Community Christmas party from 2pm ft. The Untidy Sidies (Kellie Cain, Andy Abra and Clare DiNatale) followed by a jam session hosted by Tim Reeks and Brian Dillon. New Year's Eve, Hell West & Crooked (3pm-6pm), On the Rocks (7pm-1am), fireworks at 9pm.
