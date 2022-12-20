The Advertiser - Cessnock
What's on around Cessnock over Christmas and New Year, 2022-23

December 21 2022 - 5:00am
The Hunter Valley Gardens Christmas Lights Spectacular continues until January 26 (closed Christmas Day).

CHRISTMAS LIGHTS SPECTACULAR

Hunter Valley Gardens' Christmas Lights Spectacular runs nightly until January 26 (closed Christmas Day), with more than three million lights on display. Get your tickets at huntervalleygardens.com.au.

Local News

