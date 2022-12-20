Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal summed it up well at this year's Carols in the Park when he said: "All we want for Christmas is a bucket of money to fix our potholes".
In a year that has included two disaster-declared floods, Cessnock City Council has filled just over 129,000 potholes across the local road network.
It's more than double the amount of pothole repairs compared to this time last year - which was around 61,500 - and there's many more still to be fixed.
It's a problem that is being experienced in towns across NSW, with NRMA's Fix Our Broken Roads report revealing statewide backlog of $1.9 billion for local roads maintenance for 2020/21 (including $16.1 million in Cessnock) - a figure that is expected to blow out even further due to this year's flooding.
Renewal of the local road network is at the top of the Greater Cessnock Infrastructure Priorities, a list of 10 items the council will put forward as a 'wish list' in the lead-up to the 2023 state government election.
The document states that council requires $19 million to repair Condition 5 roads and $51 million to repair Condition 4 roads to an acceptable standard.
"We want a road network that meets the needs of the growing Cessnock community. As we experience growth in development, population and an increase in travel demand, our current network is no longer viable. All levels of government need to invest in upgrading our local roads," it states.
Cessnock council has this month received $374,000 under the NSW Government's Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round - a $50 million program shared across 94 regional councils.
A council spokesperson said the grant has been added to this year's budget and council is assessing its options on how it can be allocated, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the fund, to "get the best value for money and provide the greatest improvement to the condition of our local roads".
The works funded by this grant will be completed in the first half of 2023 in conjunction with other planned maintenance works.
Cr Suvaal said he welcomed the extra funding, but that there is a "major backlog" following this year's floods in March and July, which were preceded by a natural disaster-declared flood in March 2021.
"The work to fix the roads that have been affected by natural disasters have put a drain on council resources," he said.
"We welcome any funding that we can get, but there is a major backlog due to the weather conditions of the last couple of years, and we need more resources," he said.
Cr Suvaal said it was promising, however, to see problem areas such as the corner of West Avenue and Alfred Street have recently been fixed.
General manager Ken Liddell - who started in the role in September this year - said roads are a priority for the council.
"We are currently developing a detailed understanding of priorities and required resources to address the issue in a sustainable manner across forward years," he said.
"In the interim, we are sourcing additional specialist equipment and extra pothole crews have been devoted specifically to immediate known issues."
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
