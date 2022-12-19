From dance to self-defence: Six sports that'll help improve your coordination

Get active today and enjoy the physical and mental benefits that playing sport will provide. Picture from Shutterstock.

This is branded content.

Coordination is a skill that requires your body to work together for a particular purpose. It's an important skill for athletes, but it also plays an important role in everyday life.

Having better coordination helps you do things like type and operate machinery with more finesse and accuracy.



Being able to move quickly and precisely can come in handy when you need to catch or dodge something, and good coordination can help prevent trips, falls, and other accidents.

Participating in sports is a great way to hone your coordination skills. Through practice and repetition, you can improve muscle memory, strength, and agility. Sport requires athletes to react quickly and precisely in response to signals such as where the ball is going or how many other players are nearby.



This kind of reaction time is desirable not only in sport but is beneficial to everyday activities as well.

The importance of physical fitness can't be understated, and part of that is building up coordination and agility through sports.



So if you have been hoping to become more coordinated, these six activities could help.

Boxing

When boxing, you are expected to move your feet quickly, track punches with both eyes open, and dodge incoming blows - all while wearing boxing gloves.



This task may seem difficult but it will work wonders for improving your coordination over time, as the boxing drills and techniques help to increase your physical agility.

You will also learn how to control your breathing while boxing, which has the added effect of better overall control of your movements.



When boxing correctly with proper form, you will notice increased balance and core strength as well as improved reflexes and reaction time during everyday activities.



In short, boxing helps to train and develop multiple body skills that can be used in any situation where concentration is key.

Tennis

The challenge of hitting a small ball over the net while approaching, pivoting and reacting to an opponent's shot requires focus, balance, and control.



It teaches reflexes and strength in the core muscles that make all the difference when it comes to staying on your feet and executing shots with precision.

Furthermore, learning how to read different spins, watching ball trajectory and playing percentages all require experience, practice and coordination.



Tennis can help you to build up these traits in addition to being a fun game that encourages physical activity. With its strategic touches, constant movement, and efficient footwork tennis can help train your body's reactions like no other sport can.

Golf

The goal of improving your golf skills also encourages people to increase their focus and concentrate on their movements, leading to nervous system activation which improves balance, agility, and reaction times.



It is a skill that hones your technique as it increases the complexity of muscle coordination across multiple planes of motion at the same time.

For example, an accurate golf swing requires standing centred with both feet firmly planted on the ground while you turn and pivot with your arms simultaneously through multiple levels of plane rotation.



This kind of balancing act helps engage the cerebellum which plays an important part in coordinating movement hence improving coordination.

Basketball

Basketball is a great way to work on body coordination and hand-eye coordination. Not only does it require you to learn the techniques of the game and practice them, but also requires you to move quickly and accurately in order to avoid the opposition.

Through improving your ball-handling skills, dribbling, shooting and passing, your motion ration and accuracy are all improved significantly through imitation of accurate movements, as well as muscle memory built up over time.

Even practicing solo or with a friend helps hone the reflexes and agility that come with playing the game - this gives you an advantage if you want to bring your basketball skills into real games against opponents.

Soccer

Soccer is a great way to improve your coordination, both in physical and mental ways. Playing soccer develops your hand-eye coordination through practice of passing the ball accurately, controlling the ball as you dribble, and shooting the goal.



It also encourages you to think quickly by reading the play and anticipating opponents' moves. This can increase your speed of thought and reaction time on the field.

Additionally, playing soccer helps increase agility as it requires changing direction when necessary while running around with the other players.



Finally, playing soccer strengthens balance since it involves staying steady on your feet while dealing with a rolling ball or the occasional tackle from an opposite player.



All these elements combine to help improve overall coordination and produce better footballers.

Dance sports

Not all sports have to involve balls and fast-paced action - some can be done with music. Dance sports are a great way to improve your coordination by combining physical movement with different sounds and music genres.

Whether it's street dance, hip hop, ballet or salsa, each style has its own unique dance steps that provide a good cardiovascular workout while sharpening your timing and spatial awareness.

If you're looking for a creative way to stay active and learn something new, why not try a dance sport? You'll be surprised how much fun it can be while improving your coordination at the same time.



Coordination is a vital skill for leading an active lifestyle. There's no need to join an expensive gym membership or buy expensive equipment - there are plenty of sports and activities that can help build up coordination without breaking the bank.