The final round of district cricket matches before the Christmas/New Year break was played last Saturday, with some exciting finishes featuring in a couple of the fixtures.
The top-of-the-table clash between Coalfields Cup clubs Valley/JPC and Greta/Branxton at Cook Park No.3 did not disappoint, with Valley/JPC scraping home in the final over of the match.
Greta/Branxton batted first, with the Blues posting a healthy 216 after being bowled out on the final ball of the innings.
After being unbeaten in his previous five innings, Josh Dagg was finally dismissed for his team's high score again of 64.
Chris Murray (50) was next best with a productive half century, with Jace Lawson (27), Greg Andrews (20) and Darren Thomson (14) all contributing to the total.
Archit Bele was superb for the home side with the new ball, bagging 5-31 off 8, with fellow new-baller Luke Dempster taking 4-46 off 7.
Valley/JPC got off to a flyer in reply, and always kept the required rate under control as they reached the target with three balls to spare and two wickets in hand.
Rod Luxford showed no signs of nerves in his first top grade game for the season with 54, skipper Isaac Barry was next best with 36, with Mewa Jeetarwal (32), Kye Dann (31) and Shane Givney (19) doing enough to ensure the Singleton heavyweights remained at the top of the competition ladder.
Andrew Bercini was Greta/Branxton's best with the ball with 4-31 off 5.3, with Lawson (2-34 off 8) the other main contributor.
Creeks and Glendon played out the first Coalfields Cup tie in their cliffhanger played at Howe Park. Creeks batted first and accumulated nicely to close their innings at 6-213.
Opener Clint Harman timed the ball crisply for 77, with Myles Cook (36), Johny Cornelius (29no), Nathan Stapleford (23) and skipper Blake Cook (14no) all proving productive at the crease.
Cooper Bailey was Glendon's best with the four-piece, taking 3-19 off 8.
Chasing back-to-back wins in reply, Glendon required just six runs to win off the final over with five wickets in hand.
They made five runs from the first four balls, but then lost key man Anthony Bailey on the penultimate ball of the match. With scores level, Creeks were able to affect a run out to complete what was an epic finish.
Bailey blasted seven sixes and four fours in an entertaining 76 from just 40 balls.
Opener Dan Higgins (50) notched a half century, with Pat Fitzgerald (32no), skipper Jack Turner (26) and Dylan Fenwick (15) contributing nicely.
Stapleford (1-42 off 8), Jarrod Campbell (1-16 off 8), Dan Tracey (1-37 off 8) and Myles Cook (1-18 off 3) took wicket for Creeks.
Bellbird's batting woes in recent times continued as they were humbled by 26 runs at the hands of PCH at Carmichael Park.
PCH made 8-178, with Hugh Smith (40), skipper Jackson Cox (37) and Brad Cox (34) their main contributors. Zac Kronholm (3-34 off 8) and Jason Orr (2-24 off 7) were Bellbird's best with the ball.
In reply the Tigers were dismissed just after the drinks interval for 152.
Most batsmen made starts without anyone really pushing on to a match winning score.
Matt Schreiber (28), Orr (26), Kronholm (20no), Joey Main (16) and Joey Barber (16) were the main run scorers.
In the final match of the round, Wine Country kept their finals aspirations alive and all but ended the Piranhas hopes with a 113-run win at East End.
The Wood Ducks posted 6-222 from their 40 overs, with skipper Andrew Fensom returning to form with 63.
All other batters contributed nicely, with Luke Jeans (43), Matt Lightfoot (35), Jason Ambrose (29) and Drew Olsen all scoring freely.
Piranhas skipper Luke Sweeney led from the front with the ball, taking 3-51 off 8.
The home side were skittled in the 30th over in reply for 109.
Mark Crowfoot was easily their best with a sensible 43, with Liam Robinson next best with 11.
Wood Ducks stalwart Stephen Hedger had the batsmen guessing all afternoon with his offies, bagging 5-22 off 7.
Clubs will now break for the Christmas/New Year period, with first grade returning for the inaugural Coalfields Cup T20 series which will start on Saturday, January 14
CDCA third and fourth grade will play 40-over catch-up games washed out earlier in the year on January 28 and February 4.
SECOND GRADE
Chelmsford Hotel 10/113 (Corey Goodwin 43no, Hayden Ridley 39, Arron Follan 17, Alessandro Ganino 2-13 off 6, Koby Brown 2-26 off 5.3, Lachlan Marino 2-20 off 9, Tyler Wade 2-26 off 7) defeated Wine Country 10/103 (Tyler Wade 34no, Lachlan Marino 25, Liam Hurst 16, Hayden Yates 4-18 off 10, Shane Dupille 3-33 off 10, Arron Follan 2-9 off 2.4).
Bellbird 9/157 (Stef Durie 45, Aaron Duffie 44no, Shannon Attewell 30, Jack Swift 16, James Halpin 3-23 off 9, Mark Peace 3-43 off 10, Jason Varley 3-50 off 10) defeated Greta/Branxton 10/86 (Sean Wright 23 ret, Chris Redmond 18, Brett Pitkin 2-31 off 10, Pat Cagney 2-16 off 8, Mark Scott 2-14 off 2.4).
THIRD GRADE
Piranhas 5/166 (AaronZechel 60, Jett Lantry 43, Glenn Kemp 21, BrandonZechel 16, Rob Clark 14no, Matt Blake 2-37 off 7) defeated Hotel Cessnock 10/163 (Paul Robinson 40, Dave Cooper 38, Tom Parkhouse 24, Karl Capararo 20, Matt Kemp 4-58 off 8.2, AaronZechel 4-51 off 10).
Bellbird 3/80 (Brad Henderson 44no, Harrison Ward 14, Lewis Jacobs 2-21 off 9) defeated Greta/Branxton 10/74 (Zach Macbeth 23, Ben Lahey 15, George McMullen 13, Nathan Davey 4-7 off 8, Dylan Stoker 3-20 off 5, Heath Cameron 2-21 off 9).
Wine Country bye.
FOURTH GRADE
Wine Country 1/77 (Charlie Wilton 45, Greg O'Connor 27, Sonny Olsen 1-21 off 6) defeated Piranhas 10/76 (Andrew Beer 19, Kane Hurst 10, Greg O'Connor 5-16 off 10, John Cato-Symonds 2-5 off 4.4)
Supporters defeated Greta/Branxton by forfeit.
First Grade (Coalfields Cup): Valley/JPC 48, Greta/Branxton 39, PCH 39, Bellbird 36, Creeks 34, Wine Country 33, Piranhas 21, Glendon 16.
Second Grade: Bellbird 63, Wine Country 52, Greta/Branxton 51, Chelmsford Hotel 44.
Third Grade: Piranhas 49**, Wine Country 46***, Bellbird 42**, Greta/Branxton 37**, Hotel Cessnock 34**. * byes received, no points allocated.]
Fourth Grade: Greta/Branxton 61, Wine Country 59, Supporters 48, Piranhas 39.
Club Championship: Greta/Branxton 406.25, Wine Country 399.40, Bellbird 393.90, Piranhas 197.05. (Club Championship Formula: First Grade x 4, Second Grade x 2.8, Third Grade x 1.75, Fourth Grade x 0.7.)
