Bellbird Workers Club: Paul Watters, 8pm.
Cessnock Leagues Club: Solid Gold Party Night with Dave Cochrane.
Criterion Hotel Weston: YOK.
Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley: Giles, 5pm-8pm.
Cypress Lakes Resort: Hayden Johns.
Ellalong Hotel: Green Ginger.
Harrigan's Irish Pub Pokolbin: Gen-R-8, 10pm-1am, fireworks at midnight.
Hunter Valley Gardens: Fireworks at 9pm.
Huntlee Tavern: The Avenue, 9pm.
Kearsley Hotel: Fr8 Train.
Kurri Kurri Bowling Club: Big Pete.
Neath Hotel: Maryanne Rex.
Nineteen Hunter Valley (The Vintage): Bryce and Harrison, 4.30pm.
Paxton Bowling Club: Trinity Woodhouse Duo, 8.30pm.
Qirkz in the Hunter: '80s Party, from 5pm.
Vincent Street Kitchen and Bar: Zane Penn Duo, 8.30pm-12.30am.
Weston Workers Club: Early Daze, 7.30pm.
Wollombi Tavern: Hell West & Crooked (3pm-6pm), On the Rocks (7pm-1am), fireworks at 9pm.
