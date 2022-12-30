The Advertiser - Cessnock
Gig guide: Live music around Cessnock, New Year's Eve 2022

December 30 2022 - 12:00pm
Fireworks displays will be held at Wollombi Tavern (9pm), Hunter Valley Gardens (9pm) and Harrigan's Irish Pub (midnight) on New Year's Eve.

Bellbird Workers Club: Paul Watters, 8pm.

