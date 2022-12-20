Cessnock Uniting Church Art Group's annual exhibition is under way at Cessnock Library.
The works will be available for viewing and purchase during library hours until the end of January.
Members of the art group will be on hand during December, and library staff can take inquiries in January (the library will be closed from 12pm Friday, December 23 until 9am Tuesday, January 3).
The art group was founded in the 1970s and meets at the Uniting Church hall every Thursday from 9am to noon.
The group currently has about 20 members and there's no designated tutor, but a wealth of knowledge is shared willingly.
New members are always welcome, with classes to resume in the first week of February.
Fees are $10 per term ($6 concession). Call Margaret on 0401 941 677 or Nola on 0427 040 827 for more information.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
