Cessnock Uniting Church Art Group exhibition at Cessnock Library

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
December 21 2022 - 9:00am
Cessnock Uniting Church Art Group members Marilyn Miller and Nola McCarthy with some of the works that are on display at Cessnock Library throughout December and January. Picture by Krystal Sellars.

Cessnock Uniting Church Art Group's annual exhibition is under way at Cessnock Library.

