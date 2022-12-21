The Down-Under deep dive: Six lesser known Australian gems

We all occasionally think about escaping the mundane routine of daily life. So when your mind turns to a holiday, what is the first thing you think of? Is it a luxury beach resort in Fiji or Hawaii? Perhaps it is a cultural getaway in Paris or Rome.

Well you can combine the two, and you don't have to leave your own backyard. Australia has some beautiful and cultural spots right on your doorstep.

Here are our six lesser-known gems, found right here in Aus, that you can discover on your next escape from the norm and see what it our wide, glorious country has to offer.

Adelaide's architecture and culinary drawcard

Do you like historical buildings? Are you a foodie who spends their time at the local market?

Adelaide is a gorgeous city, known for its cathedrals. It doesn't have the name "the city of churches" for nothing. In addition, for all you lovers of food, you're close to the famous Adelaide Central Market with over 70 traders of fresh fruit, vegetables, meat and more.

If you're travelling solo, it can be good to think about your accommodation, and there are some great places, with three bedroom apartments right in the heart of Adelaide, which are close to many attractions such as Glenelg and Victor Harbour.

Then if you want to take a country drive and like me, you like a good drop, there is nothing like South Australia's fine wine.

If you like your reds and whites, you'll know names like Yalumba wine and Jacob's Creek, but for a lesser-known gem, try out some boutique smaller known labels, such as Artwine in Woodside, who stock a range from Prosecco right through to a cool climate Shiraz.

Tasmania's natural beauty

If you want to explore the wonders of nature, there's no better place than Tasmania. Known for its beautiful natural landscape, this is perfect if you fancy yourself as a photographer or a lover of earth.

While Tasmania's gorgeous Mt Wellington ascends high into the sky over Hobart, you can explore the lookout, making the woods and its rugged wilderness seem even closer.

Do you like a glass of wine? How about a pool that looks like one? Tasmania's natural phenomenon of "Wineglass Bay "is situated in the Freycinet National Park, near Coles Bay, and it is a breathtaking shot for any photographer.

Western Australia's surfing rocks

There is no doubt that Australia is well known for some great beaches and the best waves. Now, have you thought about catching a wave on land?



Wave Rock, in Hyden, Western Australia is formed from the natural erosion of grey and red granite; it stands 15m high and 110m in length.



Shapes and patterns can be seen in the rock, which resemble a desert scene, which is why it's sometimes called "the oasis of the desert". It's not only an impressive natural landmark but also an important site for many Aboriginal people.

The Northern Territory's naval history

If you're a fan of Australia's defence history, there is no better than Darwin for a visit. Serving as a former naval outpost, it boasts a rich history with the Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory and Darwin Military Museum dedicating exhibits to its seafaring past.



So if you're a history buff, make sure you add this stop to your travel itinerary.

Victoria's Great Ocean Road history

Whether you have travelled it or not, most have heard of the Great Ocean Road in coastal Victoria.



A lesser-known gem of this great stretch from Torquay to Allansford, near Warrnambool is the history, being built by returning soldiers to pay homage to their fallen mates after WWII.

Our pink waters

How would you picture a pink lake? Well, Australia is home to many of these lesser-known phenomena.



They are located throughout the country, including Esperance in Western Australia and Murray-Sunset National Park in Victoria. Algae, halobacteria, and other microbes cause the lake's unique bubble gum pink colour.



The water also has high-salt content, but suitable for swimming in case you want to take a dip in these extraordinary bodies of water.

