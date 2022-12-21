Foundations for success: The tradie's guide to budgeting and cash flow

This is branded content.

Striking out on your own as a tradesman can come with some undeniable personal and professional benefits. The opportunity to be your own boss and set your own work schedule is naturally a major appeal for many tradies. But in the immortal words of Uncle Ben, 'with great power, comes great responsibility'.



For sole traders, managing your business can be accompanied by working irregular hours and of course, contending with the perils of business budgeting.



For those who aren't too familiar with the unique financial aspects that come with being a sole trader, feel free to use this guide, designed to help you learn all the basics of managing your business budget and building your cash flow.

Prioritise non-negotiable expenses

The first thing you'll want to ensure when establishing yourself as a sole trader, is that you have the financial resources required to cover all your foundational expenses.



This means being able to cover the costs of securing your tools, professional licences and qualifications, business registration, rental costs and utilities bills for office spaces, and your business or tradies insurance to help provide protection in the event of broken tools, injuries or other common incidents that may occur in your respective vocation.



All of these preliminary expenses should be considered non-negotiable and should thus, be factored in from the get-go when looking to develop a realistic budget and business plan.



Alongside these foundational expenses, sole traders are also encouraged to consider cost estimates for fuel and transportation costs as well as their business mobile and internet plans.



Whilst these costs can be claimed as tax deductions, they must still be factored into your business budget as a necessary expense to ensure that you don't overextend yourself financially during any given fiscal year.

Establish weekly and monthly budgets

With your non-negotiable expenses fully outlined, you should have a clearer idea of what you may be able to spend in any given period of time, as calculated in accordance with your estimated earnings within that period.



The 70/20/10 budgeting rule that stipulates that at least 10 per cent of your business earnings should be allocated for debt repayments and 20 per cent for savings, can be a great template for sole traders who are still in the process of fine-tuning their budget.



If you're still in the process of establishing yourself and may find that your preliminary expenses are a touch too high to accommodate this rule, then you should feel comfortable retaining 5-10 per cent of your earnings as savings and setting a goal to increase that figure as you build your business.



It's also good to keep a record of all your earnings from job to job, just to ensure that your invoices are being paid promptly. Of course, managing invoices as a sole trader is no easy feat, especially if you have a varied client base and work across both commercial and residential settings.



That's precisely why many modern tradies are utilising business management software to help streamline the process of invoicing and monitoring their cash flow.



We recommend finding a software solution that may be able to automate the process of invoicing for you. Doing so will help ensure that you're charging consistently for your services.

Set savings and business goals

As we mentioned earlier, setting clear savings goals can be a great way of keeping yourself motivated during the first few months of managing your sole trader enterprise. This is primarily because goal-setting allows you to maintain perspective and operate with the knowledge that your professional circumstances are always temporary.



If you're only retaining about five per cent of your total weekly earnings now, having savings goals in place will help ensure that you have a clear-cut plan to see this number grow.



As for business goals, it's common for many sole traders to focus some attention towards expanding on their client base.



Thankfully, it can be easier than you think to build your customer base as a sole trader, and tradies are urged not to underestimate the power of maintaining strong professional networks and a good reputation. As customers are likely to do some shopping around when sourcing a tradesperson, it certainly does pay to invest in your enterprise's digital presence.



Make sure that your business is listed on Google Maps and encourage your customers to leave reviews whenever they can.



You should also look for any opportunities for your business to be listed in local directories or earn referrals from your peers.



Other business goals may include securing yourself a better office, upgrading your selection of tools, or perhaps even upskilling in order to provide your customer base with a wider range of services.

Stay organised with your tax deductions

Finally, keeping on top of your tax deductions every financial year will play a vital role in ensuring the longevity of your business.



There are a myriad of deductions that you may be eligible to claim as a sole trader in Australia, so it's imperative that you keep records of all your expenses across each financial year to greatly simplify the deduction process come tax time.



Some deductions that you may be able to claim as a sole trader include:

Fuel and transportation costs

Costs of tools

Costs of PPE, and protective clothing, gear, and footwear

Insurance costs

Business mobile phone and internet plans

Fees for securing permits, licences, etc.

Education expenses (i.e. course fees) when upskilling

Although becoming a sole trader must undoubtedly involve charting your own course, this isn't to say that you have to experience all that this lucrative career pathway has to offer entirely on your own.



Tradies still have plenty of opportunities to work with their peers and other trades professionals on an array of sites and jobs. Be sure to keep growing your network of clients and fellow tradesmen to help ensure that you grow your professional experience and stay on track to reach all your outlined business goals.

