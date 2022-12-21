Christmas is a time for connecting with family and friends but for an increasing number of people it can be a lonely time.
Lifeline Hunter volunteer crisis supporters like Ed Macindoe will be taking calls to the 13 11 14 service over the festive season from people in crisis or just needing to talk.
Lifeline Hunter CEO Rob Sams said Christmas is one of Lifeline's busiest times. Last year there were a record 98,000 calls to 13 11 14 in December. New Year's Day this year was Lifeline's busiest ever with 3726 calls.
Mr Sams said loneliness can contribute to poorer physical and mental health. He said people experiencing severe loneliness are 17 times for likely to attempt suicide.
"If you are feeling lonely this Christmas, please call. We're here to listen - 24/7," Mr Sams said.
"Research shows that COVID-19 lockdown loneliness has lingered for many people with the loneliest became even lonelier."
Medibank research by this year found one in three Australians have a high level of loneliness, an increase from one in four in 2020. The 2018 Australian Loneliness Report found nearly 30 per cent of people rarely or never feel part of a group of friends. One in five never or rarely feel close to people, have someone to talk to or to turn to.
Mr Macindoe is Lifeline Hunter's longest-serving crisis supporter, with 30 years' experience. He does a four-hour shift every fortnight but spent the first 10 years doing an overnight shift.
The 68-year-old Mount Vincent resident and member of the Kurri Baptist Church was encouraged by his wife and the then-church minister to become a crisis supporter.
When asked why he has continued volunteering for so long he said: "What we do is important for so many people".
He said being a crisis supporter has helped him too. It has made him less selfish and a better listener. It challenges his perceptions and beliefs.
"I have a wider perspective on life and better understanding of people from all sorts of backgrounds," Mr Macindoe said.
"Being a crisis supporter is a humbling experience that has taught me a lot about people," he said.
"But there is always something new, that you haven't dealt with before. While we may face similar issues the circumstances are always different for each caller. I learn something from the callers, even in their times of crisis."
"Being a crisis supporter makes me thankful for my life and the support I have from others."
Mr Sams, who is also a crisis supporter, said many people who are lonely or in crisis don't want to burden others, fear others won't understand or find it hard to put their feelings into words.
"Calls to 13 11 14 are confidential and anonymous and our crisis supporters are trained to actively listen without judgement to empower people."
He said calls to the service are free but not without cost. Each call to Lifeline costs $39 and it costs us $3,500 to train and support each of our 4000 plus crisis supporters.
"One way you can help tackle loneliness in our community is donating to Lifeline or doing some Christmas shopping in our Lifeline shops to help ensure no call goes unanswered."
"We can all help each other by showing kindness, reaching out to a loved one or neighbour whom you think may be lonely."
Lifeline has free guides - Supporting a Loved One During the Holidays and 12 Days of Mental Wellness. It is always looking for more volunteer crisis supporters.
To download the guides, donate or to find out more about volunteering visit www.lifelinehunter.org.au
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
