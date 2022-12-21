The Advertiser - Cessnock
Hunter Valley's Liz Riley named viticulturalist of the year

December 22 2022 - 7:00am
Wine Magazine has named Liz Riley its 2022 viticulturalist of the year. Picture supplied

Scarborough Wine Co's Liz Riley has capped off a successful 2022 by being named The WINE Magazine's viticulturalist of the year.

