Hunter Valley's Liz Riley named viticulturalist of the year

Scarborough Wine Co's Liz Riley has capped off a successful 2022 by being named The WINE Magazine's viticulturalist of the year.
"Liz Riley's most important work has been done close to her home with Jerome Scarborough in the Hunter Valley. Her areas of influence, however, have spread to other NSW regions, the Granite Belt and Tasmania as well as through her role as a director of the AWRI for more than 10 years," chairman of judges for WINE Magazine's winemaker of the year awards, Peter Forrestal, said.
"Her hands-on work as a consultant, focusing on sustainable viticulture, has been widely influential and has resulted in Liz becoming our 10th viticulturist of the year."
Adam Wadewitz of Shaw + Smith was named winemaker of the year; Nadja Wallington of ChaLou is young winemaker of the year; and Dr Andrew Pirie AM won the Len Evans Award for Leadership.
Said Liz: "The wine industry is so collegial and it's a proud moment to be recognised for the role I play in it. For me, it's about being nimble and open to trying new things, while respecting the land that is under my stewardship. I am all for evolving viticulture practices in the vineyard when needed, and more than ever I'm looking to innovation and sustainability to build the resilience we need in the vineyard, to help us survive and thrive in unpredictable climates."
Liz has more than 30 years' experience in the winemaking industry and, in addition to her long-term commitment to Scarborough Wine Co, also consults for multiple wineries across the Hunter Valley and NSW region via her business Vitibit. She studied viticulture at Roseworthy Agricultural College where she met her winemaker husband, Jerome Scarborough. They have two children, Callum and Hannah.
In 2017 she was named Australian Society of Viticulture and Oenology (ASVO) Viticulturist of the Year. In 2020 she became the first woman to win the prestigious 2020 Graham Gregory Award and was acknowledged by Hunter Valley Wine and Tourism with the Award for Excellence following her response to the bushfire challenges of 2020.
This year Liz, Jerome and her sister in-law Sally Scarborough collaborated on a special new range of Scarborough wine, Keepers of the Flame. Produced from small parcels of fruit from their Hunter Valley vineyards, this is a premium wine release that launched with three vintages of chardonnay.
