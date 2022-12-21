The Advertiser - Cessnock
Hunter Power Project at Kurri cited among reasons for downgrade of Snowy Hydro credit rating

Matthew Kelly
December 22 2022 - 6:00am
Cost blow outs and flooding hinders Hunter Power Project build

Cost blowouts and construction delays at the Hunter Power Project at Kurri have contributed to Snowy Hydro's credit rating being downgraded.

