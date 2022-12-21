HUNTER-bred Mitch Robinson relocated to Sydney around 12 months ago - work, study and water polo.
That move has now seemingly paid off for the Hurricanes product, being named in the Australian men's squad for a three-Test series against Japan in Perth next month.
"I'm pretty keen for the opportunity," Robinson told ACM.
"It was a nice surprise. I've been in the squad for a little while now but never really had my name on anything, so it's good to finally have something."
Although describing the shift to the state capital as a "sum of all its parts", including transfers for his University degree and employment, the 21-year-old's decision centred around sport.
"The main reason I moved [to Sydney] was to get more exposure to training," Robinson said.
"Timmy Hamill is our [Aussie] coach and he's based in Sydney too so getting under his eyes."
Robinson attended Branxton Public School and first experienced water polo via the Cessnock Seals at the age of eight.
"I'd jump in and try to follow my older brother around," he said.
Robinson eventually graduated to the Hurricanes and after making his Australian Water Polo League (AWPL) debut at 15, featured in up to half-a-dozen national campaigns.
He switched to the Balmain Tigers for the most recent AWPL, claiming a bronze medal.
Balmain, also including former Hunter pair Gordon Marshall and Dan Lawrence, beat the Hurricanes in Friday's Sydney Super League quarter-final.
"It's good to have some familiar faces around," he said.
Hurricanes captain Keenan Marsden and Tokyo Olympian Nathan Power continue in the Australian squad, which was officially released on Monday.
The Sharks have a training camp in Sydney this week and break for Christmas before heading to WA for games on January 11, 13 and 15.
"Around 20 have been named, 13 play and there's three Tests, so hopefully I can crack it and get a cap," Robinson said.
The Stingers play a women's series against USA.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
