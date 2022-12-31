2022 was a big year of events for Cessnock and the Hunter Valley, with many returning for the first time since the pandemic, and the calendar is jam-packed once again in 2023. Take a look at what's on around Cessnock and beyond and plan your year ahead.
Friday, January 13: Catherine Britt at Qirkz in the Hunter (Hotel Denman, Abermain).
Thursday, January 26: Cessnock City Council Australia Day festivities, including free entry to Cessnock and Branxton Pools from 9am to 5pm, and Kurri Aquatic Centre from 10am to 3.30pm; plus Cessnock's Australia Day awards and citizenship ceremony at Performance Arts Culture Cessnock (PACC) from 10am.
Saturday, January 28: West Coast '70s at Qirkz in the Hunter.
Friday, February 10: PACC 2023 Act One season launch ft. Tara Naysmith & The Red Dirt Band and Timberlina.
Saturday, February 11: Baby et Lulu at Qirkz in the Hunter.
Saturday, February 18: A Day on the Green at Bimbadgen ft. Sting, James Reyne and Joe Sumner. Read more here.
Saturday, February 18: Mark Vincent tribute to The Three Tenors at PACC.
Friday, February 24: The Robertson Brothers 1960s Variety TV Show at PACC.
February 24-25: Cessnock Show.
To be confirmed: Mulletfest.
Saturday, March 4: The Sunset Sessions: The Music of Los Angeles at PACC.
Friday, March 10: Mark Wilkinson at Qirkz in the Hunter.
Saturday, March 11: The Pigs at Qirkz in the Hunter.
Saturday, March 11: Farnham - You're The Voice at PACC.
Saturday, March 18: Wine Machine at Dalwood Estate ft. Hot Dub Time Machine, Lime Cordiale, Bliss N'Eso, Northeast Party House, KLP, Grentperez and the Poof Doof Jamboree. Read more here.
Saturday, March 25: Red Hot Summer Tour at Roche Estate ft. Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daley. Read more here.
Saturday, March 25: One Night in Memphis: Presley, Orbison and Cash Show at PACC.
March 24-26: Kurri Kurri Nostalgia Festival at Col Brown Rotary Park and various venues around the Kurri Kurri district (check out the fun from last year's festival here).
March 25-26: Hunter Valley Airshow at Cessnock Airport.
Friday, March 31: Cirque Mother Africa at PACC.
To be confirmed: Cessnock City Seniors Festival.
To be confirmed: Cessnock Youth Week.
Saturday, April 1: Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper at Roche Estate. Read more here.
Wednesday, April 12: The Wharf Revue presents Looking for Albanese at PACC.
Wednesday, April 19: Mr Stink at PACC.
April 22-23: Hunter Valley Beer and BBQ Festival at Hope Estate.
Tuesday, April 25: Anzac Day, various dawn and mid-morning services around the Cessnock LGA.
Saturday, April 29: The Tina Turner Story at PACC.
Saturday, May 6: Celtic Illusion: The Magic Returns at PACC.
Wednesday, May 10: Wild Thing at PACC.
Thursday, May 11: The Australian Bee Gees Show at PACC.
Friday, May 12: The Victorian State Ballet presents Beauty and the Beast at PACC.
May 20-21: Lovedale Long Lunch, various venues.
Thursday, June 8: Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow at PACC.
Friday, June 9: Queen Bohemian Rhapsody at PACC.
Saturday, June 17: Prada Clutch's All-Drag Revue at PACC.
Saturday, June 24: Hunter Valley Wine and Beer Festival at Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley.
July 2-9: NAIDOC Week (local events and dates to be confirmed).
Sunday, July 16: Winery Running Festival Hunter Valley at Wandin, Lovedale.
Friday, August 18: Leaving Jackson - The Johnny Cash and June Carter Show at PACC.
Saturday, September 2: Wollombi Wild Ride (mountain bike event).
Thursday, September 14: Marina Prior and David Hobson at PACC.
Saturday, September 16: End2End Festival, various venues across Pokolbin.
Saturday, September 23: Hunter Valley Gin and Jazz Festival at Hope Estate.
To be confirmed: Sculpture in the Vineyards: The Wollombi Valley Sculpture Festival.
Friday, October 27: Marcia Hines at PACC.
To be confirmed: Kurri Kurri Community Festival.
To be confirmed: Cessnock Stomp Festival (check out the fun from last year's festival here).
To be confirmed: Australian Postie Bike Grand Prix (check out the fun from last year's event here).
Sunday, November 19: Music of the Night - a tribute to the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber at PACC.
Wednesday, November 29: Cessnock Walks Kawuma, a community walk against domestic violence (take a look back at last year's event here).
To be confirmed: Carols in the Park at Cessnock Sportsground (check out the fun from last year's Carols here).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.