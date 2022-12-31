The Advertiser - Cessnock
Concerts, festivals and other events in Cessnock City in 2023

January 1 2023 - 12:00am
Rock 'n' roll dancers at the 2022 Kurri Kurri Nostalgia Festival. The 2023 festival will be held from March 24 to 26. Picture by Peter Lorimer.

2022 was a big year of events for Cessnock and the Hunter Valley, with many returning for the first time since the pandemic, and the calendar is jam-packed once again in 2023. Take a look at what's on around Cessnock and beyond and plan your year ahead.

