It probably comes as no surprise after two major floods, but 2022 was one of Cessnock's wettest years on record.
With 1219mm recorded at the Cessnock Airport weather station up to November 30 (and a further 9.8mm recorded in December so far), 2022 is now listed by the Bureau of Meteorology as the wettest year in at least 33 years at that site.
The Cessnock Airport weather station has been in operation since 1968 but there are some gaps in the data.
The previous annual rainfall record at that station was 1039.4mm, set in 2008. Its driest year was 2019, with just 384.4mm of rain.
Cessnock's wettest year on record was 1950, when 1390.2mm fell at the Cessnock Post Office weather station (which operated from 1903 to 1992). The post office station also recorded Cessnock's driest year in 1944, with 353.5mm.
A weather station also operated at Nulkaba from 1966 to 2012. Its wettest year was 1978, with 1095.5mm, while 1980 was its driest year, with 466.9mm.
The Cessnock Airport weather station recorded its wettest July on record in 2022, with 291.2mm (compared to the long-term average of 36.5mm) and its wettest July day, with 90.6m falling in the 24 hours up to 9am July 6.
That week in July - which saw a four-day total of almost 250mm - Wollombi experienced its biggest flood since 1949, with the water reaching the tavern's roof. Many homes in South Cessnock, Abermain and Weston were flooded for the third time in 15 years, following the Pasha Bulker storm of June 2007 and the super storm of April 2015.
The July flood was the Cessnock LGA's second natural disaster declaration in 2022, following floods in March, when a monthly total of 257.6mm was recorded.
On a personal note, this will be my last story for the Advertiser as I start a new chapter and head back to university in 2023. Coincidentally, my first story (below) in September 2006 was also about the weather.
Thank you, Cessnock - it's been a pleasure and a privilege.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
