Cessnock Airport weather station records wettest year in 33 years

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
December 23 2022 - 2:30pm
Wollombi Tavern during the July 2022 flood. Picture by Bhret McIntyre.

It probably comes as no surprise after two major floods, but 2022 was one of Cessnock's wettest years on record.

