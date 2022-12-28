How the culture and processes of businesses are shifting through the 2020s

For those completing a graduate certificate in change management, understanding corporate change through the context of events in the 2020s can make you an invaluable asset. Picture supplied

This is branded content.



As corporate Australia emerges from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's time to explore and evaluate some of the business practices that have occurred in order to adapt to difficulties such as workforce and supply chain restrictions.

For those completing a graduate certificate in change management online, understanding corporate change through the context of events in the 2020s can make you an invaluable asset. As these changes are rapid, however, it can be difficult to understand what changes are temporary, and what look to become permanent features in the corporate landscape. Let's take a look at some of the processes that have shifted in businesses this decade, and offer some perspective on where these changes might lead in the years ahead.

Reflecting on the disruption of people and product

One element of change, often reported in the media, is the impact of COVID on the availability of people and products. For example, stay-at-home restrictions forced many workers to work from home for extended periods of time, while health restrictions and other port disruptions delayed the movement of raw materials and completed products.

Some of these impacts are still being felt, and it's important that businesses can understand where opportunities may be present. In order to adapt to disruptions, some manufacturers are looking to rebuild supply chains, and improve redundant systems.

The acceleration of digital adoption

Prior to the start of the pandemic, the idea of an entire office working from home would've seemed like an unlikely or impossible standard. As the impact of COVID was felt, many teams found ways to work from home - and as a result, a whole new unexplored facet of the workplace was exposed.

Employers needed to evaluate all elements of their communication - setting up digital collaboration tools such as digital whiteboards and videoconferencing, which can introduce complicated new channels for a team. They may also have had to review the way that they communicate online, for the sake of clarity and convenience.

While this has offered a great deal of flexibility for workers, it has also had an impact on how a workplace operates. While there's the potential for an increase in productivity, due to reduced travel times, change managers must be able to understand what procedures are in place, to identify and make proposals that will ultimately improve outcomes for both employers and the workplace.

Reinforcing the right type of change

When change is so abundant, it's important that leaders understand how to reinforce practices that are right for their organisation. Additionally, they must do this while downplaying or mitigating facets that are unhelpful or reflect poorly on their team.

One such way that this can be done is by setting a standard as a leader that you expect your team to follow. Leading from the front, and embracing changes that are beneficial for your organisation is a great way to build trust, and reinforce the notion that it's OK to talk about change.

It's important not to be overbearing as a manager. Micromanaging employees working remotely may have negative impacts on your team - and as such, it's important that leaders empower their employees to facilitate change.

How is leadership adapting to change post-COVID19?

It's fascinating to observe how different leadership teams have adapted to process change, as a result of COVID disruptions. Some large businesses have made remote work a permanent feature of the workforce, whereas others have sought to drag workers back into the workplace, with or without their approval.

It's crucial that businesses understand how their culture and processes have changed, and it's important to reflect on an ongoing basis. Hasty changes can have undesirable and disruptive effects on an organisation - one such example is the massive loss of staff at tech giant Twitter in late 2022.

Ultimately, cultural and process change can be a minefield in any workplace, especially with the impact of major global events such as COVID-19. It can often come from unexpected places and initially have unknown impacts, but if harnessed correctly, can shift processes for the better. In the end, if change managers can harness the best elements of cultural and process change, it can be understood and refined. As a result, business operations can be all the better for it.