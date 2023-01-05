The Advertiser - Cessnock
Cessnock council's rates subsidy for local not-for-profit community organisations

Updated January 6 2023 - 10:02am, first published 9:58am
Cessnock Mayor Jay Suvaal. File photograph.

Cessnock City Council is offering financial support in the form of a rates subsidy to local not-for-profit community organisations.

Local News

