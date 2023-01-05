Cessnock City Council is offering financial support in the form of a rates subsidy to local not-for-profit community organisations.
The subsidy covers up to 50% of council rates to recognise the value of community organisations.
The financial support will help with the delivery of services and activities provided by community groups in the Cessnock Local Government Area.
Cessnock City Mayor Jay Suvaal said the rates subsidy strengthens and rewards community organisations.
"This is a good initiative to make sure all of our valued community groups receive help at rates time," Mayor Suvaal said.
"Financial assistance helps support the activities and services community groups provide, this leads to improved and continued participation in community events."
"I strongly encourage all of our community organisations to apply and take advantage of the rates subsidy."
To be eligible, organisations must meet the principles of Councils Rates Subsidy Policy, which can be viewed on Council's website and complete the rates subsidy application with required supporting documentation.
Applications for the 2023-24 financial year subsidy must be lodged with Council by March 15, 2023.
Applicants will be notified of the outcome of their submission by June 1, 2023.
If you would like to apply, please contact Council's Customer Services department on 02 4993 4100 and visit www.cessnock.nsw.gov.au/rates-subsidy.
