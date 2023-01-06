The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Investigations underway after fire rips through unter motorcycle club's Rutherford site

By Donna Sharpe
Updated January 6 2023 - 2:47pm, first published 2:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

What is believed to be a deliberately lit fire, has swept through Maitland District Motorcycle Club's canteen and clubhouse destroying everything in its path.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.