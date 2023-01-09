As part of its annual Be Pool Safe campaign, Cessnock City Council is urging residents to keep a watchful eye on children in and around pools and other water-based activities during the summer months.
Water play can be an exciting activity for children of all ages, especially in the warmer months, but without proper supervision these activities can quickly lead to a dire situation.
The Be Pool Safe campaign voices how important it is to maintain constant visual contact, without distractions, even if children can swim.
Cessnock City Council Mayor Jay Suvaal said it's important for families to remain on high alert when children are playing in, on or around water.
"Sadly, all it takes is 20 seconds and a few centimetres of water for a child to drown, so it is important to stay alert around water and ready to react to any situation," he said.
Cr Suvaal added, "by following the correct safety procedures and remaining vigilant, all families will be able to enjoy a fun and safe summer in the water".
More information regarding pool safety and fencing can be found on Cessnock City Council's website.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
