Cessnock's Central Rural Fire Brigade (RFB) will hold their first car wash for the new year on Saturday, January 14.
The team of volunteer firefighters hold a car wash every second Saturday of the month to raise money for much needed supplies.
Central RFB Captain Veronica Bullen said this month the volunteers are raising money to buy bottled water for the Cessnock station.
"We have six cartons left so we need to raise about $500 to get us a pelt of water," she said.
The Cessnock station is located at South Avenue, Cessnock and will be open to the public from 8am until 2:30pm on January 14.
People can come along and get their car washed for $10 and enjoy a BBQ.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
