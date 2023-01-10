Cessnock City Council announces the latest round of Visitor Economy Grants to boost local business through mid-week tourism.
Organisations or individuals wishing to host events, run projects and hold conferences in the Hunter Valley are encouraged to apply for the grants, which provides funding to support mid-week visitation.
The program aims to attract organisations to the Hunter Valley and builds on Council's aim to facilitate the growth of the Hunter Valley visitor economy.
Cessnock City Mayor Jay Suvaal said attracting mid-week visitation would help create more jobs and boost the local economy.
"Figures show that with just 10% more mid-week visitors we could create up to $15 million of extra cashflow in the Cessnock Local Government Area," Cr Suvaal said.
Local business Powerful Perceptions are previous recipients of a Visitor Economy Grant from Council and have since used the grant to launch their Plan Your Event Hunter website.
The website allows local businesses to collaborate with one another in areas including hospitality services, entertainment, venue hire and styling hire.
Powerful Perceptions Director Rachel Fraser said she was passionate about improving small business growth and the socio-economic development of our beautiful region.
"I'm convinced that Plan Your Event Hunter will create amazing opportunities for a wide variety of local businesses," she said.
Applications for the second round of grants will take place between February 1 until February 28 2023.
For more information on the Visitor Economy Grants, please visit Cessnock City Council's website.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
