Performance Arts Culture Cessnock (PACC) is starting the new year off with a bang.
With a new name and brand-new shows, the team at PACC will kick the season off at their season launch event on Friday, February 10.
The 2023 season launch will be the first official event under the new name, following the name change late last year after an expanded focus of the centre brought on by the building's refurbishment.
Kicking off at 6:45pm, entertainment for the evening will be provided by local personality and country music singer Tara Naysmith and the Red Dirt Band.
Newcastle-based drag superstar Timberlina will take up hosting duties for the night, with her dazzling repertoire and naughty quick wit, you'll be kept on your toes.
Guests can be expected to be treated to sparkling wine and canapes on arrival, followed by entertainment set to kick off in the auditorium from 8pm.
The dress code for the evening is 'Country Chic,' which means floral prints for the lasses and chinos and button-downs for the fellas and be sure not to leave the cowboy hat and boots at home.
Tickets to the 2023 PACC season launch are $49.00 or free for members of PACC.
Buy your tickets now at the PACC Box Office, by phone on 4993 4266 or online via the PACC website.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.