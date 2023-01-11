The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

New name, new year and brand-new killer shows - Performance Arts Culture Cessnock's 2023 season launch

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated January 11 2023 - 12:52pm, first published 11:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MARK YOUR CALENDARS: Performance Arts Culture Cessnock's season launch event is on Friday, February 10. Picture supplied.

Performance Arts Culture Cessnock (PACC) is starting the new year off with a bang.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.