The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Community

Defibrillators to boost Cessnock St John Ambulance's response in emergencies

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated January 11 2023 - 12:11pm, first published 11:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cessnock St John Ambulance volunteers with two of the new defibrillators provided to the Cessnock Division.

The Cessnock Division of St John Ambulance operations have been boosted with the donation of three defibrillators from a foundation set up after the catastrophic 2019/20 bushfires.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.