Defibrillators to boost Cessnock St John Ambulance's response in emergencies

The Cessnock Division of St John Ambulance operations have been boosted with the donation of three defibrillators from a foundation set up after the catastrophic 2019/20 bushfires.
The new defibrillators, provided through the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal, will be used when St John Ambulance volunteers are manning local events and will help to improve safety in the community.
Funding was received by St John Ambulance divisions in Cessnock, Port Macquarie, Armidale, Tamworth and Lake Macquarie who were affected by the bushfires and whose volunteers were on the frontline providing assistance to firefighters.
The Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal is part of the Volunteer Emergency Service Fund, which was established with funding from the Lachlan & Sarah Murdoch Foundation.
Sarah Lance, CEO of St John Ambulance NSW, said St John volunteers were in more than 30 evacuation centres across NSW providing critical emergency health support to local communities when they needed it most.
"We are very grateful to the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal for recognising our volunteers and for funding these lifesaving devices that have the potential to save so many lives in, and around, the Cessnock community," Ms Lance said.
St John Ambulance NSW volunteer and training officer Frazer Shepherd said the nine defibrillators across the five division would would enhance the region's capacity to provide first aid and medical services throughout Hunter, Northern NSW and surrounding areas.
"This will allow all our volunteers to provide lifesaving assistance in sudden cardiac emergencies to the local residence. They will be used at local community events and natural disasters in Northern NSW to respond quickly to a local having a sudden cardiac arrest, and ultimately save their life."
The St John Ambulance NSW Cessnock Division has played an active role throughout many emergencies. They also provide first aid and medical services to local and large-scale events.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.