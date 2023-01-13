How to make a no win no fee claim in Brisbane?

A no-win no, fee agreement could provide the perfect solution. Picture Shutterstock

Lawyers are expensive, and often the cost of instructing a lawyer outweighs any perceived benefit that litigation might bring. That said, a no-win no, fee agreement could provide the perfect solution.

Let's delve into what a no-win no, fee agreement entails and how you can make this kind of claim in Brisbane.

What does a no win no fee agreement entail?

With a no-win no, fee agreement, a lawyer agrees not to charge the client any fees for services rendered until and only if the client's case is successful.

The lawyer willingly bears the risk that the case might be unsuccessful - and in this instance, the lawyer forgoes any fees. The client only pays the lawyer if the case is won (generally, but not all the time, this is taken from the money received from the other side).

Some things to bear in mind:

Usually, the law firm is still allowed to recoup their disbursements. These are funds used in the claims process, such as court filing, expert reports and barristers' fees.

The no-win, no-fee costs agreement clauses should specify whether or not the firm is allowed to recoup costs.

A lawyer might agree to bear the risk for their costs, and they will generally not assume any risk for the other side's legal expenses. Usually, if a case is lost, the losing party must cover the other side's legal costs, irrespective of whether or not a no-win no, fee agreement is in place.

No win, no fee arrangements are what the Legal Profession Act 2007 (the Act) deems 'conditional costs agreements'.

The Act states that conditional costs agreements are agreements that make payment of a portion or the entire legal costs dependent on the successful result of the case in respect of such expenses (Legal Profession Act section 323).

Under what circumstances can I request a no win no fee agreement?

A Lawyer and their client are free to contract according to this kind of fee arrangement for any matter apart from criminal or family law cases.

Law firms generally provide no-win no-fee arrangements where there is, or will probably be, money available to cover costs after the matter is finalised.

Generally, these agreements apply to personal injury claims and deceased estate matters. Speak to your lawyer to find out if they are willing to be a party to a no-win no, fee agreement.

Queensland's first risk-free promise

A large number of no-win no-fee arrangements have one major drawback: if your case is unsuccessful in court, there is a possibility that you will have to cover the other party's legal costs. This could be financially devastating, leaving you worse off than you were, to begin with.

At Smith's Lawyers, you can rest assured under Queensland's first risk-free compensation promise: No Win, No Fee, No Catch®. If your case proceeds in court and you lose, they will cover costs, which means that you won't be financially responsible to anyone.

Smith's can confidently boast that in 25 years, every client of theirs has not been out of pocket. It's purely no win, no fee - without any strings attached.

Conclusion

If you are considering making a no-win no-fee claim in Brisbane and are worried about the cost implications, contact Smith's to find out more about their no-win no-fee agreement. You shouldn't have to worry about the cost of fighting for your legal rights - this agreement takes a lot of stress off the claims process.