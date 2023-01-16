The City of Cessnock is one of 38 councils nation-wide in support of the Indigenous Constitutional Recognition through Voice.
Mayors and Councils across Australia have issued a joint statement in support of the upcoming referendum for constitutional recognition of Indigenous Australians.
The reform is being led by Empowered Communities, an Indigenous-led pioneering collaboration of ten regions throughout regional, urban and remote Australia.
The group is working in partnerships with governments and corporates across Australia to build and implement practical changes that will close the gap.
Last year, Cessnock Mayor Jay Suvaal co-signed the Mayors for the Voice to Parliament Public Statement.
Cr Suvaal and Cessnock Councilors have since received a letter of thanks for their pledged support of a Voice.
The letter addressed to Cr Suvaal from Empowered Communities stated, 'local government and local leaders, like yourself, are vital to building awareness and educating communities about the upcoming referendum, and what a Voice to Parliament will mean for Indigenous Australians, non-Indigenous Australians and future generations.'
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has made support for the Voice and plans to hold a referendum in the second half of 2023.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
