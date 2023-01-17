Hunter Valley Air Show set to take off

An exhilarating, all-ages aviation event will be taken to new heights in the Hunter under a $193,458 grant from the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government's Regional Events Acceleration Fund Round Two.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said some of the world's most talented pilots and about 20,000 tourists would converge on Cessnock for the annual two-day festival, showcasing hair-raising aerobatics, historical warbirds, and amusement rides.
"This funding will deliver essential offsite parking, free shuttle bus services, and improved accessibility to ensure even more people can enjoy this incredible event," Mr Toole said.
"Events like this put regional NSW on the map, attracting domestic and international tourists who pump serious dollars into the local economy, whether it be putting more heads on beds, filling restaurants and cafés or filling up your car at the local servo.
"This project builds on the more than 100 events the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government has supported through this Fund, attracting an estimated one million visitors to regional NSW."
Member for the Upper Hunter Dave Layzell said it will be an event not to be missed.
"The Regional Events Acceleration Fund has already pumped $785,548 into the Upper Hunter electorate to support six projects over the past two rounds, including $150,000 for the Singleton Firelight Festival in May last year, and now we're building on that investment by bringing the world's best talent to the sky above the Hunter Valley," Mr Layzell said.
"This is a huge drawcard for tourism, with the weekend of full-throttle family entertainment the perfect opportunity to promote this region, support local businesses and experience some of the best wineries Australia has to offer."
Hunter Valley Airshow Founder and pilot Paul Bennet said the funding is essential in allowing them to deliver an outstanding airshow event to the people of regional NSW.
"Hunter Valley Airshow's goal is to not only provide a fun day out for the whole family, but to showcase the amazing strengths and culture the Hunter and its surrounds have to offer," Mr Bennet said.
"As a result of this funding, we expect to be able to deliver a much-needed boost to the local economy, tourism and hospitality trade. After a difficult few years, we want to make this a flagship event and breathe new life into the region."
The $40 million Regional Events Acceleration Fund is part of the $3.3 billion Regional Growth Fund, designed to support growing regional centres, activate local economies and improve services and community infrastructure for regional communities.
The Hunter Valley Airshow will be held at Pokolbin from Saturday, March 25 to Sunday, March 26. For further information, visit: nsw.gov.au/REAFund.
