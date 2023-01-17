The Advertiser - Cessnock
Hunter Valley Air Show set to take off with $193,458 state grant

Updated January 17 2023 - 11:27am, first published 11:17am
An exhilarating, all-ages aviation event will be taken to new heights in the Hunter under a $193,458 grant from the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government's Regional Events Acceleration Fund Round Two.

Local News

