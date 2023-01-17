It was all hands on deck on Saturday, January 14 for the team of volunteer firefighters at Cessnock's Central Rural Fire Brigade (RFB), with crews being sent out to fires.
The Cessnock Central RFB had originally planned to hold their first car wash and BBQ for 2023 on January 14, however had to reschedule when crews were called out to assist with the fires.
The team of volunteers will now kick off their fortnightly car wash and BBQ this Saturday, January 21.
Central RFB Captain Veronica Bullen said this month the volunteers are raising money to buy bottled water for the Cessnock station.
"We have six cartons left so we need to raise about $500 to get us a pelt of water," she said.
For only $10, residents can get their car washed at the South Avenue station at Cessnock from 8am to 2:30pm on January 21.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
