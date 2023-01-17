The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Residents can get their car washed at Cessnock's Central Rural Fire Brigade's South Avenue station on January 21

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated January 17 2023 - 1:52pm, first published 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cessnock's Central Rural Fire Brigade have rescheduled their fortnightly car wash. File picture.

It was all hands on deck on Saturday, January 14 for the team of volunteer firefighters at Cessnock's Central Rural Fire Brigade (RFB), with crews being sent out to fires.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.