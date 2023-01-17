Homegrown Bulldogs boosted by Kiwi contingent and Victorian halfback

The Kurri Kurri Bulldogs have cast the net wide to target the players they need to complement the development of an exciting group of youngsters entering the grade ranks this season.
Bulldogs coach Aaron Watts said the goal was to be competitive in 2023 as they develop a team for long-term success after a very difficult 2022 season.
Kurri's 2022 season never had a chance with the loss of significant experience and then being prevented from training properly with a virtually a new team for long periods because of a water-logged Kurri Kurri Sportsground.
The Bulldogs' key signing prior to Christmas English Super League hooker Sam Hallas has remained in the UK with visa difficulties, however the Bulldogs have picked up several young players from New Zealand including a handy halfback Ben McIntyre who has been playing in Victoria.
They have also enticed second rower Tyler Leprince Campbell from Macquarie, back Blake Johnston from Group 21 premiers Scone and Laufiso Valsagote a centre/wing from Hamilton Rugby Union Club.
The Kiwi players include second rower Tiaan Brownless, a 24 year-old fullback with a background in rugby union and athletics, who played league for a season in Melbourne last year. He comes with big wraps that his hard to tackle and can sore a try from anywhere.
Loto Suli, 24, a powerhouse front rower who has a rich rugby union background with a skillset that has transitioned well to league.
He played in the premier NZ competition and the NRL Vic comp last season making the Victorian State team.
Daetyn Tanuvasa is a 23-year-old prop/lock who played with Otara Scorpions and made the Auckland Rugby League's team of the year last season.
Tevita Suli at just 19 is a 190cm wing, centre or backrower who played in the top tier NZ comp last year with the Te Atatu Roosters.
Earlier singings include Tyrall Waitapu a centre from Mt Albert Lions and powerful front rower Toa Edwards from the Victorian Thunderbolts.
The Bulldogs main loss from last season is a big one with Billy Gilbert moving out of the district for work and Hunter Dever who has gone to Queensland for an opportunity with new NRL team Redcliffe.
Watts is confident of improvement on last season, with the emphasis on being competitive.
"We've got some good guys coming in," Watts said. "Benny McIntyre, who has come up from Victoria, will the our half, we have some options at five-eight with Jesse Wighton and Ethan Nizcott.
"We've brought a bit of size in from New Zealand and the good thing is they are all out here to better themselves and not just go through the motions.
"They are all in decent shape, I'm looking forward to see how they go."
After a tough 2022, Watts said things were looking positive on and off the field.
"We had a really tough period at the beginning of last year with training. We couldn't get on the grounds and with a new team coming together you need that, but the club is moving forward, the committee is really strong and positive," Watts said.
"There's a lot of good things happening. Danny Linnane (assistant coach) has done a great job behind the scenes with the grounds and sponsorship.
"I think the professionalism of the club has really lifted.
"Our 17s were a very good side last year only just beaten in the grand final and they will push up to 19s. We want the club to be strong all across the park.
"These boys coming through are the club's future in first and second grade. We have the best fans in the comp and we want to get them back and enjoying the footy.
One of the exciting developments will be joint trial days with the Newcastle Knights junior and women's teams including the reigning NRLW premiers, Under-19 Tarsha Gale women's side and the Under-17 Harold Matts and Under-19 SG Ball in trials on Saturday, February 25.
The Knights program which kicks off from noon and feature Bulldogs junior Kayla Romaniuk in the Knights NRLW team and Jye Linnane in SG Ball.
The Knights will be followed by the Bulldogs and Macquarie Scorpions in Under-19s (5.30pm), Reserve Grade (6.30pm) and First Grade (7.30pm).
There will be another huge day when the Bulldogs kick off the 2023 season against the Maitland Pickers in round one on Saturday, March 25.
The Knights Tarsha Gale, Harold Matts and SG Ball teams will play before the Newcastle RL action kicks off with Under-19s at 3.15pm going through to first grade under lights at 6pm
"The Knights have been really supportive of us and will have a few trials here with their junior teams," Watts said. "It's a great opportunity for footy fans to see the future of the Knights in action and some great local footy.
"We've got a number of young players in the Knights system this year. The more boys we have in the Knights system the better off we will be."
Jye Linnane is in the Knights SG Ball team and there are several other players in the Knights Laurie Daly squad including last year's under 17s Fletcher Thompson, Luke Green, George Beagan, Joel Connell and Khynan Butler.
Other new signing with Knights links include Cal Barber and Kade Fabri from Maitland and Tully Wholert from Nelson Bay.
Linnane will be joined in the SG Ball team by new Bulldogs Harper Collins from Nelson Bay and Beau Slade from Lakes United.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
