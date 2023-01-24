Affordable preschool for all families Advertising Feature

Preschool is where the building blocks for lifelong success are established. Cessnock Multipurpose Children's Centre runs three local preschools. Picture supplied

Cessnock families can now save thousands of dollars on their preschool costs.



All NSW families are eligible for up to $2000 a year in fee relief for 4 and 5-year-olds attending preschool in a long-daycare setting.

This and other new subsidies are thanks to more than $1.4 billion committed over four years in the 2022-23 NSW Budget, effective from January 1 this year.



The NSW Government is also investing $64.1 million for a two-year pilot to support more 3-year-olds attending preschool in long-daycare services.



NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said the program would ease cost of living pressures for families and ensure more children received high-quality early education, which was critical for a smooth transition to school and better educational outcomes for their future.

"Preschool is where the building blocks for lifelong success are established so it is vital that quality early childhood education is more accessible for families in NSW, no matter what their circumstances or where they live," Mr Perrottet said.

"We're committed to ensuring families across the state have a brighter future and less pressure on the hip pocket."

NSW Treasurer Matt Kean said the evidence showed clearly the positive impact quality preschool can have on a child's life outcomes and on the economy.

"Every $1 invested in early childhood education delivers a $2 boost to the NSW economy - it is a great investment for any Treasurer," Mr Kean said.

Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said that one of the biggest impacts we can have on educational outcomes at school is to improve early childhood education.

"A significant body of research shows that children who participate in quality preschool programs have improved lifelong educational, social and economic outcomes," Ms Mitchell said.

"We are also extending support to NSW families whose children attend preschool in a long-daycare setting, because at the end of the day what's important is our littlest learners having access to great quality preschool programs."

Families whose children attend the Cessnock Multipurpose Children's Centre benefit from the new subsidies.

The Cessnock Multipurpose Children's Centre is a non-profit, community-based and run organisation. It operates preschools from Dudley Street, Hall Street and Nulkaba early education centres.

