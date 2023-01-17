From 30 citizenship pledges to free entry at three local pools - Australia Day is looking jam packed for the Cessnock region.
Cessnock City Council's Australia Day ceremony will be held at the Performance Arts Culture Cessnock (PACC) on Thursday, January 26, starting at 10am.
The ceremony will begin with the Citizenship award ceremony, where over 30 conferees will be taking the citizenship pledge.
Following the citizenship ceremony will be the announcement of the Australia Day Awards, including the Cessnock Citizen of the Year, Senior Citizen of the Year, and the Young Citizen of the Year.
The 2023 Australia Day ambassador has been announced as foster carer advocate and anti-violence campaigner Astrid Hocking who will give an address to attendees.
Over a period of 24 years, Mrs Hocking has fostered more than 90 children, ranging from emergency stints to long-term stays.
Her passion towards protecting vulnerable children led to her help lobby the State government, which led to the launch of Connecting Carers NSW in 2008.
Mrs Hocking is also the Chair of Hearts and Hands Community Development, a not-for-profit raising awareness about violence and child abuse.
Cessnock City Council Mayor Jay Suvaal encouraged everyone to come along to acknowledge the tremendous efforts of these individuals and community groups.
"It is shaping up to be a great day and I encourage everyone to come along and celebrate," he said.
Celebrations fit for the whole family can be found at Cessnock and Branxton pools and Kurri Kurri Aquatic Centre, with each faculty offering free entry.
Members of the community can also enjoy a complimentary barbeque between 11am and 2pm at each pool.
Free entry to each facility will be available during the following hours:
For more information about the Cessnock City Council's Australia Day Awards, please visit the Cessnock City Council's website.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
