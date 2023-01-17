The Advertiser - Cessnock
Cessnock City Council will celebrate some extraordinary residents at their Australia Day ceremony

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated January 18 2023 - 2:46pm, first published 10:35am
AWARDS: Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal, Young Citizen of the Year Isabella Metcalfe, Senior Citizen of the Year Mike Lowing, and Australia Day ambassador Prue Watt at Cessnock's Australia Day 2022 ceremony.

From 30 citizenship pledges to free entry at three local pools - Australia Day is looking jam packed for the Cessnock region.

